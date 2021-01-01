Coronavirus Biontech founders warn of vaccine shortage – so far only authorized vaccine alone will not be able to meet EU demand

The EU ordered half of the amount ordered by Pfizer and Biontech from the US, as the orders were to be distributed to several manufacturers. There is still time for marketing authorization decisions.

For now Biontech, the only coronavirus vaccine developer in use in the EU, is working with its partner Pfizer to rapidly increase vaccine production to meet the need for vaccination in different countries.

The founders of Biontech warn the German In an interview with Der Spiegelthat there may be gaps in the availability of coronary vaccines until other products start to be authorized.

“Right now it doesn’t look good. A gap is emerging because there are no other approved vaccines and we need to fill it with our vaccine, ”Biontech CEO Ugur Sahin says in an interview.

Startup company Biontech has been at the forefront of vaccine development, but the EU initially placed a rather small order for the vaccine and Pfizer. This has provoked criticism, especially in Germany, where in some places vaccination centers have had to close due to vaccine shortages.

Criticism has also come of the EU’s slow adoption process. German Minister for Health Jens Spahn has urged the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to swiftly approve a vaccine from Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, which has already received a temporary license in the UK. India is also approving the vaccine, according to news agency Reuters.

Sahin co-founded Biontech with his wife Öslem Türecin with who is the medical director of the company. In an interview with Spiegel, they both criticized the EU’s decision to split vaccine orders among several manufacturers on the assumption that vaccines would be approved quickly.

The United States ordered 600 million doses of Biontech and Pfizer vaccines in July, while the EU waited until November before ordering half of that amount.

According to Sahin, Biontech plans to set up a new production line in Marburg, Germany in February. Its capacity would be 250 million vaccine doses in the first half of the year.

According to Sahin, the company is also in talks with contract manufacturers. These will be further clarified by the end of January.

In addition, Sahin says in an interview that Biontech is working to develop a second-generation vaccine that no longer needs to be stored at as low a temperature as the current vaccine, which requires a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius. The second-generation vaccine is expected to be completed in late summer.

Also Vaccinations were started in Finland after Christmas with a Pfizer and Biontech vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency will discuss the marketing authorization for the vaccine manufacturer Moderna at its meeting on 6 January. Oxford and Astra Zenecan the marketing authorization may take another week.

The EU Commission has concluded vaccine supply contracts on behalf of the member states. The contract with Moderna is the smallest of them, about 80 million pieces. Finland will get its share according to the population-based share of procurement, ie 1.23%.

According to Ugur Sahin, Biontech is currently investigating how its vaccine will work against a variant of the coronavirus that has spread in Britain and is suspected of being more easily transmitted. He said any changes to the vaccine would take about six weeks, in addition to which the changed vaccine could also require a new authorization process.