Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and one of the richest personalities on the planet, did not hesitate to risk forecasts for the future. The millionaire ventured by stating again that the complete return to normalcy “It could take all of 2022 unless we do a better job“.

In statements provided on Sunday in CNN, Bill Gates once again made clear his thoughts on the future of the coronavirus. “The big problem is that we are not doing enough to end the pandemic globally,” he warned.

At the end of December 2020, Gates had made a similar prediction, specifying that the pandemic would end earlier than expected. Relying on the massive vaccination campaign, and pointing to the spring of this year, he assured: “We will be on the way back to normality.”

The millionaire also spoke about the current situation in the United States regarding Covic-19. In this regard, he said that “Fall should bring some normalcy for the American people” with the “opening of all schools, a certain level of occupancy in restaurants and sporting events.”

The philanthropist focuses on the distribution of vaccines in poor countries. (Reuters)

He then suggested: “Additional vaccine factories in countries like India could help reduce the risk of infection abroad and achieve a faster return to normalcy.” He also vindicated the work done by the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, NovaVax and Johnson & Johnson.

The people infected by coronavirus in the world are more than 114.4 million while the dead reach almost 2.6 million, according to the latest data reported today by the US Johns Hopkins University.

Climate change

On the other hand, Gates said that the goal of achieving “zero” net carbon emissions by 2030 is “completely unattainable” and insisted that the world will need a “transition” period of three decades.

Gates was interviewed on Fox News’s “Fox News Sunday” program about his new book “How to avoid a climate disaster”, in which he urges the elimination of the current 51 billion tons of greenhouse gases by 2050 to avoid a “catastrophe”.

“There is no magic date when everything is good until then and terrible once the boundary is crossed; it is quite linear, as far as we know, and 2050 turns out to be the earliest realistic date for the world to change all of these types of emissions“he explained to journalist Chris Wallace.

“It is completely unfeasible to think that we could eliminate emissions by 2030, and not seeing that this problem is complex will be part of the difficulty of committing to it (…)”, he declared, asked about the criticism of his approach, that some activists considered slow.

Among the consequences of not reaching the goal he proposes for 2050, Gates warned that the planet could see a migration 10 times higher than that caused by the civil war in Syria because the “equatorial areas will become uninhabitable” and it will not be possible to be outside in summer.

SL