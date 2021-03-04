Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Bill Gates has devoted himself to seriously investigating the issue and issuing played predictions about what the world holds in this new context.

Through talks, debates and interviews with specialized media, the tycoon became a kind of “guru” to whom everyone pays attention when it comes to knowing how the story that we have to live will continue.

Now, the co-founder of Microsoft, predicted that global travel – one of the most affected areas – will resume normality in 2022. This is what he said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, a journalist for CNBC and the newspaper New York Times, in the new social network of Clubhouse audio rooms. The recording is available on YouTube.

“When traveling around the world, we will have to be careful until sometime in 2022, because the vaccines are not arriving. In the United States, the supply situation is going well,” said the businessman.

In the same interview, he emphasized that anticovid drugs should be supplied not only to rich countries but also to poor ones. In this context, he recalled the role played by his Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charity, which, among other things, created high-volume pharmaceutical plants in India, reported the RT site.

“When traveling the world, you will have to be careful until sometime in 2022,” predicted Bill Gates. Photo: EFE

Regarding his own vaccination, he revealed that he was immunized with the second dose in mid-February. However, he did not give details on what drug he did it with and assured that, despite being vaccinated, he will continue to respect health safety rules.

“I want to set a good example. If you are vaccinated, you can still transmit, although it is not so likely […] I will not stop using a mask or being careful, especially with older people who have not been vaccinated, “he said on the subject.

Ongoing investigations

The philanthropist is currently funding studies in South Africa to determine if vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax they also result effective against the most contagious variant.

Of course, he assures that if the coronavirus cannot be eradicated from the world, additional doses of the vaccine will be needed in the future, but “probably not annually.”

Look also

