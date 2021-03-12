A.America’s President Joe Biden wants to lift the staggering by vaccination group in the corona pandemic and have vaccines released for all adults in the United States by May 1 at the latest. He would issue a corresponding order to the states, announced Biden in his first major television address at prime time on Thursday evening. The President urged Americans to get vaccinated. Everyone must do their part to fight the pandemic.

Biden promised the Americans that they would be able to get together again in small groups and celebrate for Independence Day on July 4th. At the same time, the president urged his compatriots to continue to observe precautionary rules. Should there be any setbacks in fighting the pandemic, protective measures could be tightened again. “This fight is far from over,” warned Biden.

More than 80 million vaccine doses given

Biden had promised that 100 million vaccine doses would be given in the first 100 days of his tenure. After about half of this time, according to the White House, the mark of 81 million cans has already been exceeded since Biden took office.

330 million people live in the United States. According to the CDC health authority, almost one in four adults has now received at least one dose of vaccine. Fully vaccinated are just under 13 percent of adults and more than 30 percent of those who are 65 years of age or older. Just recently, the Biden government announced that the United States would order an additional 100 million doses of vaccine from manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

In the United States, around 530,000 people have already died as a result of a corona infection. The country has the world’s highest number of confirmed corona deaths. In the past few weeks, however, the number of new infections and deaths has decreased significantly.