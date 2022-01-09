A sort of first day of school for eight million students, but full of unknowns and worries, so much so that Minister Patrizio Bianchi himself admits that there is the possibility of absences among the professors. The spectrum of distance learning remains in the background but for many students it could soon become a reality. For some local administrators, trade unions and principals that of tomorrow risks becoming a “false start” even if in the front of the “no reopening”, especially among the governors, some cracks seem to appear.

Clear rules

“The basic principle is that we go back to school on Monday. We are worried like everyone else, but we have given a provision as a government that gives clear rules ». This was said by the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, on Tg3, admitting that “I have spoken constantly with principals, there is certainly the possibility that there is a lack of staff”. According to a first estimate provided by school administrators, 100,000 employees could be absent due to Covid upon returning to class. This is about 10% of the total population of the sector, made up of about one million people. Not to mention the hard core of the “no vax” which, before the government squeeze on the obligation, was close to 40 thousand units.

The Executive has allocated 400 million for the extension of the Covid staff in schools “to renew the staff and for the strengthening, precisely linked to Covid, there are 35 thousand teachers and just as much technical staff in addition”. The minister wished to recall that “even in the past after Christmas there have been many diseases but this situation is faced together and with everyone’s will”.

«The school is ready. Commissioner Figliuolo explained it well – he added – and even those who went back to school as early as Friday explained it well. The government has given clear rules for those situations that also require distance learning ».

The government goes straight ahead but from the territory, a few hours after returning to class, there are initiatives and appeals for a change of strategy, for a substantial postponement of face-to-face lessons. In a kind of long-distance battle. The executive and local administrators have reaffirmed their positions: a wall against a wall in which the regions are divided. For the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, in a “country where everything is open, keeping schools closed is not only a bad signal but it is of little use” and the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli, announces that his administration will respect the ” rules that are indicated to us by the state “. The Calabrian president, Roberto Occhiuto, has a completely different opinion, for whom it would have been “appropriate to postpone the reopening for 15 days”. On the opposite front, the governor of Puglia, Emiliano, asked Palazzo Chigi for a postponement “in vain”. “No one can be forced to be exposed to the risk of contagion if there is a tool, Dad, which can reduce this risk” he reiterated in a private message sent to a group of parents and then disseminated on social media in which he stresses that the “Dad it is a right that belongs to everyone “. The Apulian president explains in the message that “it is possible for parents, if they are denied the dad to challenge the provision to the TAR”. And that of Veneto Zaia has returned to invoke an intervention by the CTS because, according to him, there is a risk of “a false reopening” in an “ordeal” scenario made up of absences and quarantines. Bianchi, with the support of the whole government, met with the trade unions to illustrate the new measures issued by the Council of Ministers: a confrontation, however, which according to the trade organizations has not resolved the knots.

There is pessimism about reopening among doctors and the scientific community. The Turin order did not mince words in asking for a postponement, stating that it is “imprudent” because the “numbers of infections are too high”. And it is precisely on the numbers that a slice of this battle is played.