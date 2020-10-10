Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:42:37 (IST) The hospital staff should be paid salary. If MCD is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, they should hand it over to the state government: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:41:32 (IST) Corona patients of Hindu Rao Hospital of MCD will be shifted to state government hospitals as doctors and staff of the hospital have given notice of strike: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:13:26 (IST) Doctors demonstrating, ‘Kovid-19 frontline workers are being treated this way. MCD is blaming Delhi Government, Delhi Government MCD. We are getting upset in this political football game.

Delhi: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting for the past few months accusing them of not getting salary.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 12:13:50 (IST) In France, 20,339 new cases of corona virus were reported in one day on Friday. Officials gave this information. Earlier on Thursday, 18,129 new cases were reported. A total of 6,91,977 cases have been reported in the country so far and 32,593 have lost their lives due to the disease.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 12:12:47 (IST) The University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its new update that as of Saturday morning, Corona had a total of 36,791,842 cases and the death toll rose to 1,066,861.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 12:12:20 (IST) Corona virus cases have reached close to 3.68 crore worldwide, while more than 10,66,800 people have lost their lives with the disease. Johns Hopkins University gave this information.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 10:10:55 (IST) So far 1,07,416 people have lost their lives due to corona virus infection in India.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 10:10:38 (IST) A total of 69,79,424 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,83,185 are active cases while 59,88,823 people have become infection free.

In the last 24 hours 73,272 new cases of corona were reported and 926 people died. However, the number of active cases continues to decline.

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 09:12:40 (IST) Yesterday, 11,64,018 samples of Kovid-19 were tested. A total of 8,57,98,698 corona tests have been done in the country till 9 October: ICMR

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 07:19:05 (IST) According to the official figures of the central government, the corona virus cases in India have crossed 6.9 million.