Coronavirus India Live Updates: Ganapati immersion in Dagdusheth temple complex due to corona
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 36,91,167 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 7,85,996 are active cases while 28,39,883 people have become infection free. At the same time, 65,288 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
- Maharashtra: The Ganesh idol was immersed inside the Srimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple complex in Pune amid restrictions imposed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.
Uttarakhand: Boating service has resumed in Nainital. The manager of the Boat Operators Committee says, ‘May-June was a lockdown during our peak season. Tourists are still afraid to come. However, we are hopeful that the situation will improve by October.
Himachal Pradesh: ITBP climbers successfully completed climbing on Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 August. This is the first such attempt during the Kovid-19 crisis.
