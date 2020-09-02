New update

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:52:25 (IST) Maharashtra: The Ganesh idol was immersed inside the Srimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple complex in Pune amid restrictions imposed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Maharashtra: #Ganesha idol immersion was done inside the premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pu… https://t.co/sYlL4K3XSC & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599004281000

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:49:26 (IST) Uttarakhand: Boating service has resumed in Nainital. The manager of the Boat Operators Committee says, ‘May-June was a lockdown during our peak season. Tourists are still afraid to come. However, we are hopeful that the situation will improve by October. Uttarakhand: Boating services have resumed in Nainital. Vikram Singh Bisht, Boat Operators Committee manager said,… https://t.co/tn7yAgDtQe & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599011213000

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:47:03 (IST) Himachal Pradesh: ITBP climbers successfully completed climbing on Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 August. This is the first such attempt during the Kovid-19 crisis. #WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Mountaineers of ITBP successfully climbed Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 Aug to rec… https://t.co/3r5Hmr4xaE & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599012480000

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:35:25 (IST) At the same time, 65,288 people have died due to corona virus infection.

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:35:11 (IST) A total of 36,91,167 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 7,85,996 are active cases while 28,39,883 people have become infection free.

Wed, 2 Sep 2020 07:35:02 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. Total cases in the country have reached close to 37 lakhs.