Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:40:33 (IST)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: These 5 states top in Corona’s active case, mortality and recovery
According to official figures of the central government, corona virus cases in India have crossed 70 lakh. Of these, more than 9 lakh cases are still active. So far 1,08,334 people have died due to Kovid-19 in the country. Stay with us for a moment to moment update on Corona…
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the top 5 states in Corona’s active cases, mortality and recovery. This table is showing a gradual improvement in their performance.
There have been 9 new cases of corona virus in Mizoram after which the total number of cases has increased to 2184.
