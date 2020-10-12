New update

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:40:33 (IST) Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the top 5 states in Corona’s active cases, mortality and recovery. This table is showing a gradual improvement in their performance.

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:37:50 (IST) There have been 9 new cases of corona virus in Mizoram after which the total number of cases has increased to 2184.

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:32:27 (IST) So far 1,08,334 people have died due to infection of Kovid-19 in the country.

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:32:13 (IST) At present, more than 9 lakh cases of corona infection are still active in India.

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 07:31:52 (IST) According to official figures of the central government, corona virus cases in India have crossed 70 lakh.