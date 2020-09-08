New update

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 09:36:31 (IST) Karnataka: Sub-Inspector Shantappa Jadeemmanavar in Annapurneshwari Nagar in Bengaluru teaches children of migrant laborers who do not have the smartphone or laptops to attend an online class. Bengaluru: Shanthappa Jademmanavr, Sub-Inspector, Annapurneshwari Nagar, teaches children of migrant workers who do… https://t.co/S9xVvHOPJn & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599536954000

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 09:03:31 (IST) On September 7, a total of 5,06,50,128 corona tests were conducted, of which 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours: ICMR A total of 5,06,50,128 samples tested up to 7th September 2020. Of these, 10,98,621 samples were tested yesterday:… https://t.co/ZjtYQRu5r4 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599535782000

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 08:49:00 (IST) At the same time, it ranks third after the US and India in total corona cases.

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 08:48:33 (IST) The Brazilian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 10,273 new cases of corona were reported in Brazil, taking the total number of cases of the disease to 4,147,794 in the country. Brazil ranks second in terms of deaths from Corona worldwide and behind only the US.

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 08:47:58 (IST) The total number of deaths in the country has risen to 1,26,960, with 310 more deaths due to Corona virus in Brazil. The Ministry of Health gave this information.

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 07:43:17 (IST) Today, 9 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Mizoram. The total number of cases in Mizoram is now 1123. Mizoram reported nine COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,123 including 732 discharges and 391 active… https://t.co/u1e2MVEz3E & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599529008000

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 07:39:57 (IST) At the same time, 71,642 people have died due to corona virus infection.

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 07:39:45 (IST) A total of 42,04,614 cases of corona have been reported so far in India, of which 8,82,542 are active cases while 32,50,429 people have become infection free.

Tue, 8 Sep 2020 07:39:38 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. The total number of cases in the country has crossed 42 lakhs.