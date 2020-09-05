New update

Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:55:00 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are closed due to Corona. In such a situation, teachers of various schools in Poonch are running community classes. Jammu & amp; Kashmir: Community classes are being organized by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain c… https://t.co/WlKKHXlGTb & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599266392000

Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:53:22 (IST) Parks and gardens are still closed in Vadodara, Gujarat due to the threat of Corona. Local people say that now almost everything has been opened, it should also be opened. We have requested the administration for this. Gujarat: Gardens and parks in Vadodara remain closed. A local says, & quot; Almost everything has opened now. We request t… https://t.co/E0m3qHUEqc & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599267445000

Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:39:12 (IST) At the same time, 68,472 people have died in the country due to Corona infection.

Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:38:42 (IST) A total of 39,36,748 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,31,124 are active cases while 30,37,152 people have become infection free.

Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:38:24 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. So far, the total number of cases in the country has crossed 39 lakh.