Sat, 5 Sep 2020 07:55:00 (IST)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Schools closed due to Corona, teachers are running community classes in Kashmir
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 39,36,748 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,31,124 are active cases while 30,37,152 people have become infection free. At the same time, 68,472 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
Highlights
- Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are closed due to Corona. In such a situation, teachers of various schools in Poonch are running community classes.
New update
Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are closed due to Corona. In such a situation, teachers of various schools in Poonch are running community classes.
Jammu & amp; Kashmir: Community classes are being organized by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain c… https://t.co/WlKKHXlGTb
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599266392000
Parks and gardens are still closed in Vadodara, Gujarat due to the threat of Corona. Local people say that now almost everything has been opened, it should also be opened. We have requested the administration for this.
Gujarat: Gardens and parks in Vadodara remain closed. A local says, & quot; Almost everything has opened now. We request t… https://t.co/E0m3qHUEqc
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599267445000
At the same time, 68,472 people have died in the country due to Corona infection.
A total of 39,36,748 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,31,124 are active cases while 30,37,152 people have become infection free.
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. So far, the total number of cases in the country has crossed 39 lakh.
Hello, welcome to the live blog of Navbharat Times. In our live blog, we bring you every update related to corona virus and unlock-4. So stay with us …
Leave a Reply