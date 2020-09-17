Thu, 17 Sep 2020 18:27:34 (IST) Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He had trouble breathing after recovering from Corona. After this, the Home Minister was admitted to AIIMS.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 18:23:24 (IST) In Tamil Nadu today, 5560 new cases of corona infection were reported and 59 people died. So far 8618 people have lost their lives in the state.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 18:13:52 (IST) There have been 4531 new cases of corona infection in Kerala and 10 patients died. There are now 34314 active cases in the state.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 18:00:18 (IST) In two days, two MPs died of Corona virus. Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti also died today.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 16:48:40 (IST) In Uttar Pradesh, 6029 new cases of corona infection were reported in one day and 81 people died. So far, 4771 deaths have been reported in the state and a total of 3,36,294 cases have been reported.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 14:26:32 (IST) In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 19 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the total cases of infection increased to 3,593 on Thursday. A health officer gave this information. He said that seven of the new patients had traveled outside and 12 people were infected due to contact with the infected.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 13:34:47 (IST) After 323 new cases of Kovid-19 in Puducherry, infection cases increased to 21,428 in the Union Territory. At the same time, after the death of 13 more people, the death toll rose to 431.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 13:34:21 (IST) On Thursday, 7 people died due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, while the number of infected in the state has gone up to 1,08,494 after 814 new cases were reported. Officials said seven more people died due to Corona virus infection in the state in the last 12 hours till 10.30 am on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1286. With this, the total number of infected people in the state increased to 1,08,494, out of which 17838 patients are under treatment due to 814 new cases of infection.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 13:00:45 (IST) On Thursday, 206 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Noida. So far 48 people have died in the district due to infection. District Monitoring Officer Neeraj Tyagi said that 206 people have confirmed the infection. He said that 165 people have been discharged from the hospital after treatment and 2,004 people are being treated in various hospitals here.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 12:59:47 (IST) After the coronary virus confirmed 2159 new patients in Telangana, the total cases have crossed 1.65 lakh, while the death toll has gone up to more than a thousand after the death of 9 more people.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 12:59:11 (IST) TDP MP Ravindra Kumar Medla expressed concern over the rapid increase in cases of infection with corona virus in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Vinay Vishwam of CPI said that there is no mention of Kerala in the minister’s statement spread over many pages. He said that the disease has been effectively dealt with in Kerala but the condition of corona virus in the whole country is worrisome.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 12:58:15 (IST) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the current government of Maharashtra has been accused of not recruiting 5,000 doctors. Our current government has not had many days. He said that if recruitment had taken place in the previous government itself, the infrastructure would have been better. He, however, said that the Shiv Sena was also included in the previous BJP-led government.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 12:56:59 (IST) There were 1,67,161 total cases of corona virus after 4241 new patients were confirmed in Odisha. The death toll reached 669 after the deaths of 13 more infected.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:31:25 (IST) So far 83,198 people have lost their lives in the country due to corona infection. These figures have been given by the Ministry of Health, Government of India.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:30:24 (IST) So far, 51,18,254 new cases of corona have been reported in India, out of which 10,09,976 active cases have been reported while 40,25,080 people have become corona free.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:26:44 (IST) Corona infection cases in India crossed 51 lakhs. In the last 24 hours, 97,894 new cases were reported and 1132 people died. India & # 39; s # COVID19 case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases & amp; 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.… Https://t.co/Knci6TBOiJ & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600314428000

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:23:56 (IST) 17,000 samples were collected in 11 districts. According to one source, more than half of the samples have been analyzed. The seroprevalence (percentage of antibodies) may also increase until the final report is released next week.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:23:46 (IST) In simple terms, this means that out of a population of two crore in Delhi, 66 lakhs were corona. He recovered successfully and now has antibodies in his body.

Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:23:25 (IST) Kovid-19 antibodies have been developed in about 33 percent of the population of the capital. This is revealed by the preliminary results of the latest serological survey in Delhi.