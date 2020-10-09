New update

Fri, 9 Oct 2020 07:41:23 (IST) For three consecutive weeks, the number of people free of corona infection has increased compared to new cases. The trend of new cases during these three weeks suggests that the corona is decreasing in India.

Fri, 9 Oct 2020 07:38:33 (IST) There are 7 new cases of corona in Mizoram after which the total number of cases has increased to 2157.

Fri, 9 Oct 2020 07:37:34 (IST) So far 1,05,526 people have died due to infection of Kovid-19 in the country.

Fri, 9 Oct 2020 07:37:17 (IST) According to the official figures of the central government, corona virus cases in India have crossed 68 lakh. Of these, more than 9 lakh cases are still active.