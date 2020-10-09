Fri, 9 Oct 2020 07:41:23 (IST)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Number of coronas free for 3 consecutive weeks compared to new cases
According to the official figures of the central government, corona virus cases in India have crossed 68 lakh. Of these, more than 9 lakh cases are still active. So far 1,05,526 people have died due to Kovid-19 in the country. Stay tuned for a moment-to-moment update on Corona…
New update
For three consecutive weeks, the number of people free of corona infection has increased compared to new cases. The trend of new cases during these three weeks suggests that the corona is decreasing in India.
There are 7 new cases of corona in Mizoram after which the total number of cases has increased to 2157.
So far 1,05,526 people have died due to infection of Kovid-19 in the country.
