Coronavirus India Live Updates: Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah re-opened for devotees from today
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 40,23,179 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,46,395 are active cases while 31,07,223 people have become infection free. At the same time, 69,561 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
Delhi: Candidates for the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination have started arriving at the examination centers. Photos are from RKpuram Sector-2.
Delhi: People were seen jogging and cycling at India Gate in the morning.
Delhi: The Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya has been reopened to devotees from today.
