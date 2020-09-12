Sat, 12 Sep 2020 10:31:29 (IST)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Nearly 11 lakh corona tests conducted in 24 hours, so far totaling 55 crore tests
Kovid-19 is becoming a record of new cases of infection in India. India ranks second after America among the countries most affected by Corona. According to the Union Ministry of Health, out of a total of 46,59,985 cases, 9,58,316 are active cases. So far, 36,24,197 patients have been cured, while 77,472 people have lost their lives with the disease.
Highlights
- Till 11 September, a total of 5,51,89,226 corona tests have been done out of which 10,91,251 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR
- This is the third consecutive day that more than 95 thousand cases of corona have been reported.
- Corona cases in India exceeded 46 lakhs. In the last 24 hours 97,570 new cases of corona were reported and 1201 people died.
- Mizoram has seen 26 new Corona cases after which the total number of cases has increased to 1379 of which 589 are active cases.
- Metro service on the airport express line also started from today. With this, service has been restored on all the lines of Delhi Metro. Metro service will be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all these lines.
New update
Till 11 September, a total of 5,51,89,226 corona tests have been done out of which 10,91,251 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR
The total corona cases in India have increased to 46,59,985 of which the number of active cases is 9,58,316 while 36,24,197 people have become corona free.
This is the third consecutive day that more than 95 thousand cases of corona have been reported.
Corona cases in India exceeded 46 lakhs. In the last 24 hours 97,570 new cases of corona were reported and 1201 people died.
India & # 39; s # COVID19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases & amp; 1,201 deaths reported in the la… https://t.co/AWQGZdXYHL
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599882983000
Mizoram has seen 26 new Corona cases after which the total number of cases has increased to 1379 of which 589 are active cases.
The total number of # COVID19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State… https://t.co/fbxmoGc8A5
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599877756000
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the most affected states. According to the ministry, these states account for more than 60 percent of active cases.
India ranks second after the US in Corona affairs. The United States has seen the highest number of 63,95,904 cases and 1,91,753 people have died.
The difference between the recovery cases and the active cases is increasing rapidly. So far, over 36 lakh people have become corona free, ie more than 3/4 of the total cases. At the same time, the number of active cases is less than 10.5 lakhs, ie only 1/4 of the total cases: Ministry of Health
Metro service on the airport express line also started today. With this, service has been restored on all the lines of Delhi Metro. Metro service will be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all these lines.
With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Servic… https://t.co/zdjEr13eEP
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599872787000
Indian Railways is starting operations of 40 pairs of special trains from today. The pictures are of the New Delhi Railway Station.
Delhi: Indian Railways will start 40 pairs of special trains from today; visuals from New Delhi Railway Station. https://t.co/DUAAdJF8kc
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599874326000
Hello, welcome to the live blog of Navbharat Times. In our live blog, we bring you every update related to corona virus and unlock-4. So stay with us …
Leave a Reply