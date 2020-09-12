New update

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 10:31:29 (IST) Till 11 September, a total of 5,51,89,226 corona tests have been done out of which 10,91,251 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 09:39:51 (IST) The total corona cases in India have increased to 46,59,985 of which the number of active cases is 9,58,316 while 36,24,197 people have become corona free.

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 09:39:38 (IST) This is the third consecutive day that more than 95 thousand cases of corona have been reported.

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 09:31:34 (IST) Corona cases in India exceeded 46 lakhs. In the last 24 hours 97,570 new cases of corona were reported and 1201 people died. India & # 39; s # COVID19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases & amp; 1,201 deaths reported in the la… https://t.co/AWQGZdXYHL & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599882983000

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 08:03:20 (IST) Mizoram has seen 26 new Corona cases after which the total number of cases has increased to 1379 of which 589 are active cases. The total number of # COVID19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State… https://t.co/fbxmoGc8A5 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599877756000

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 08:02:06 (IST) Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the most affected states. According to the ministry, these states account for more than 60 percent of active cases.

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 08:01:56 (IST) India ranks second after the US in Corona affairs. The United States has seen the highest number of 63,95,904 cases and 1,91,753 people have died.

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 07:57:09 (IST) The difference between the recovery cases and the active cases is increasing rapidly. So far, over 36 lakh people have become corona free, ie more than 3/4 of the total cases. At the same time, the number of active cases is less than 10.5 lakhs, ie only 1/4 of the total cases: Ministry of Health

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 07:51:45 (IST) Metro service on the airport express line also started today. With this, service has been restored on all the lines of Delhi Metro. Metro service will be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all these lines. With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Servic… https://t.co/zdjEr13eEP & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599872787000

Sat, 12 Sep 2020 07:49:37 (IST) Indian Railways is starting operations of 40 pairs of special trains from today. The pictures are of the New Delhi Railway Station. Delhi: Indian Railways will start 40 pairs of special trains from today; visuals from New Delhi Railway Station. https://t.co/DUAAdJF8kc & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599874326000