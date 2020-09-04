Fri, 4 Sep 2020 09:10:19 (IST)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 11.69 lakh corona tests in 24 hours, so far 4.66 crore tests have been done
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 38,53,407 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,15,538 are active cases while 29,70,493 people have become infection free. At the same time, 67,376 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
Highlights
- Till 3 September, a total of 4,66,79,145 corona tests have been done, of which 11,69,765 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR
- Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia has also been found to be Corona positive. He gave this information by tweeting himself.
New update
Satish Punia has appealed to the people coming in contact with him to get corona test done in the last few days.
At the same time, 67,376 people have died due to corona virus infection.
