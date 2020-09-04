New update

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 09:10:19 (IST) Till 3 September, a total of 4,66,79,145 corona tests have been done, of which 11,69,765 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 08:38:05 (IST) Satish Punia has appealed to the people coming in contact with him to get corona test done in the last few days.

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 08:37:18 (IST) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia has also been found to be Corona positive. He gave this information by tweeting himself.

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 07:55:38 (IST) At the same time, 67,376 people have died due to corona virus infection.

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 07:55:20 (IST) A total of 38,53,407 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,15,538 are active cases while 29,70,493 people have become infection free.

Fri, 4 Sep 2020 07:55:13 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. Total cases in the country have reached close to 39 lakhs.