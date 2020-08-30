New update

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 09:38:35 (IST) A flower seller says that every year, Onam used to sell flowers worth Rs 12,000 per day, whereas this year only Rs 300 is available.

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 09:35:35 (IST) Kerala: Due to the Corona epidemic, there has been a decline in the sale of flowers during the Onam festival, which has caused a lot of damage to the flower shopkeepers this year. Kerala: Shopkeepers selling flowers facing losses as sale of flowers has dropped this year during the festival of O… https://t.co/akiQhMrQJV & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598760003000

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 09:31:50 (IST) Till August 29, a total of 4,14,61,636 corona tests have been conducted across the country of which 10,55,027 tests have been done in the last 24 hours: ICMR

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 09:28:22 (IST) Corona testing in India has grown significantly. As per WHO’s advice, many states / union territories are performing more than 140 corona tests on a population of 10 lakhs every day. Corona’s positivity rate in many states is lower than the national average. As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many states / UTs have exceeded 140 tests / day / million population as… https://t.co/1qnzcR2YYS & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598757301000

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 09:07:30 (IST) The impact of weekend lockdown is seen in Prayagraj of UP, the police also appeared on the spot. Weekend lockdown being observed in Prayagraj to curb the spread of # COVID19. https://t.co/jCF0ZvX0x5 & mdash; ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 1598757864000

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 07:58:02 (IST) Unlock-4: Metro will run from September 7, know what else opened here

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 07:56:36 (IST) Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the Unlock 4.0 Guidelines on Saturday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Metro services will be started across the country from 7 September.

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 07:55:34 (IST) At the same time, 62,550 people have died due to corona virus infection.

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 07:55:25 (IST) A total of 34,63,973 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 7,52,424 are active cases while 26,48,999 people have become infection free.

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 07:55:12 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking the name of stoppage. More than 34 lakh corona cases have been reported so far.