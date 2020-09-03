Thu, 3 Sep 2020 08:02:20 (IST)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Karnataka’s JD (S) leader Appaji Gowda dies of corona infection
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 37,69,524 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,01,909 people have become infection free. At the same time, 66,333 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
New update
In the last 24 hours, 11,70,000 corona tests were conducted across the country. Due to the large number of tests, corona cases were detected early and they were easy to isolate and treat. Due to this the death rate in India is also low: Ministry of Health
Karnataka: JD (S) leader and former MLA Appaji Gowda died last night at the age of 67. He was admitted to the hospital after being found corona positive.
