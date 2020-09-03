New update

Thu, 3 Sep 2020 08:02:20 (IST) In the last 24 hours, 11,70,000 corona tests were conducted across the country. Due to the large number of tests, corona cases were detected early and they were easy to isolate and treat. Due to this the death rate in India is also low: Ministry of Health Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread ar… https://t.co/4K3D4nqXzT & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599098820000

Thu, 3 Sep 2020 07:58:59 (IST) Karnataka: JD (S) leader and former MLA Appaji Gowda died last night at the age of 67. He was admitted to the hospital after being found corona positive.

Thu, 3 Sep 2020 07:53:38 (IST) At the same time, 66,333 people have died due to Corona virus infection.

Thu, 3 Sep 2020 07:53:13 (IST) A total of 37,69,524 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,01,909 people have become infection free.

Thu, 3 Sep 2020 07:53:00 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. Total cases in the country have been close to 38 lakhs.