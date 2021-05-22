Coronavirus Berlin’s cultural events and restaurants opened to those who tested negative, tourists can still wait for the hotel to open

Berlin

Restaurants terraces opened on Friday in Germany after a seven-month closure. The incidence of the coronavirus has been steadily declining since April and is now below the threshold that allows society to open up.

The relatively low incidence – ie less than 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days for at least five days – is the limit for many possibilities in Germany.

Both restaurants and cultural events in Germany, France and Austria, for example, are treated according to fairly similar criteria, unlike in Finland.

In France and Austria, museums and restaurant terraces were opened on Wednesday, and in Austria, in addition to them, opera houses, theaters and cinemas.

Austria also opened up tourism under certain conditions. For example, you can travel from Finland to Austria with a negative corona test result or full vaccine protection.

In Germany, tourism is not yet practically possible. The hotels are expected to open to leisure travelers in June.

The terraces of the restaurants opened on Wednesday in Nice, France.

For seven months, it has only been possible to pick up or order food from restaurants in Berlin. On Friday, the terraces were opened for the first time since October.

Restaurateur Janina Atmadi and a gallerist Susanne Rikus enjoy drinks on Friday afternoon in the Mitte of Berlin in the Heckmann Höfe courtyard, on the edge of which both the Atmad restaurant and the Rikus gallery are located.

Life in the courtyard was not completely dead even during the lock, but only now is the hustle and bustle of people starting to be like normal, Atmadi said.

Rikus said he studied ukulele playing and Italian during the lockout and focused on his second job as a therapist.

Restaurant owner Janina Atmadi and gallery owner Susanne Rikus in Berlin Mitte in the Heckmann Höfe courtyard, on the edges of which both restaurants and galleries are located.

A cultural street event gathered the crowd to listen to performances and dance on Friday night in Friedrichshain, Berlin.

Cultural events can now be held in the open air in Berlin for up to 250 people, all of whom must have a fixed seat. The clubs are not yet open, but some of their beer gardens opened on Friday.

In an artificial garden, a pre-purchased ticket is most often required for a visit in addition to a negative test result. Top spots were quickly sold out.

The Berlin Open Air Cinema season has also kicked off this week, and the Berlin Film Festival will host numerous open-air screenings in June. The opera houses are also preparing for indoor performances in June.

This week, the Finnish Institute of Culture in Berlin rejoiced that the senses exhibition, prepared for years at the Neukölln Museum of Contemporary Art in Kindli, could open on Saturday.

The exhibition could not have been moved, as there is a strong demand in the museum hall.

“It’s amazing how perfect the timing was for us,” the cultural director of the Finnish Cultural Institute Mika Minetti rejoiced on Friday in the showroom.

The video works in the exhibition show another curator Satu Herralan according to how alienated people are from their senses, animals, and nature.

“People are really hungry for art,” Herrala said.

The Senses exhibition includes a video shot by Terike Haapoja at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The exhibition will also come to the Helsinki Art Gallery in August.

Mika Minetti, the art director of the Finnish Cultural Institute, Laura Hirvi, the soon-to-be-ending director, and Satu Herrala, the curator of the Aistit exhibition, are delighted that the exhibition schedule coincided with the opening up of culture in Berlin.

In Germany The opening of restaurants and cultural events differs from Finland: in Germany, it is happening at a time of greater epidemics. In Germany, the 14-day incidence rate is still well over 100, while in Finland it is about 50.

Another difference is that the condition for entry to both terraces and cultural routes is a negative coronavirus test result, which must not be older than 24 hours. There are test stations in Berlin all over the city, and people living in Berlin have the right to take a free test every day.

Full vaccine protection or a diseased coronavirus disease also entitles access to both cultural events and terraces.

The coverage of the first vaccine in Germany is roughly at the same level as in Finland. In Germany, the proportion of the population receiving two vaccines is higher than in Finland.

There were queues at test sites in Berlin on Friday, but most of the time access to tests is effortless. The test result will be available in 15 minutes on site or by email in half an hour.