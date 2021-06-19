In the investigation for culpable epidemic opened in Bergamo the names of Massimo D’Alema, Roberto Fico and Luigi Di Maio. According to what he writes The newspaper, he spoke about them in front of the magistrates Ranieri Guerra, WHO executive and former head of Prevention of the Ministry of Justice at the time of Beatrice Lorenzin (from 2014 to 2017) investigated for lying to prosecutors about the pandemic plan and the WHO report that disappeared 24 hours after its publication.

In the defensive brief filed in the Prosecutor’s Office of which he speaks Fabrizio Gatti on the’Expressed, Guerra reveals that the pressing on the government not only served to protect him from the judicial implications linked to the failed pandemic plan but above all to protect his boss at the WHO, the general director Tedros Ghebreyesus. And Guerra as a WHO correspondent meets both “the diplomatic adviser of Prime Minister Conte, Ambassador Pietro Benassi”, writes L’Espresso, who “in the last weeks of the 5Stelle-Pd majority will receive the post of Undersecretary to the Prime Minister with delegation to secret services “, both D’Alema, one of the bridges between Palazzo Chigi and China and the mentor of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

D’Alema would play the role of mediator inaffaire of the Chinese Tarot respirators purchased by the Civil Defense by a subsidiary of Silk Road Cities Alliance of which he is honorary president together with the former Chinese health minister Zhang Wenkang, expelled for hiding the spread of SARS. “Guerra – summarizes Gatti – not only defended himself but also the career of Minister Speranza who, through D’Alema, enjoyed the full confidence of the Chinese Communist dictatorship, in turn the global sponsor of the WHO Director General Ghebreyesus. Italy in the meantime people died “.