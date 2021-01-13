Coronavirus Belgium enforced the ban on assembly even on airplanes and curbed Europe’s worst disease peak – there are now huge differences in infection rates, even between neighboring countries

Belgium is now afraid of a possible third wave that hit the Netherlands during Christmas.

Brussels

European countries are now at very different stages in a coronavirus pandemic.

Belgium, for example, was the worst corona concentration in Europe at the end of October, but it smoothed the disease peak with strict restrictive measures.

“We are constantly afraid of a new wave, and the virus should not be underestimated. We have lower disease rates than other countries because people have acted within limits. But they have to be considered as such, ”the virologist Erika Vlieghe said Le Soir on the RTL news channel by.

France has also come down from its October-November peak.

Instead, for example, the Dutch coronavirus statistics for Belgium’s northern neighbor clearly show how the second wave has been followed by the third wave under Christmas. The Netherlands has gradually tightened restrictive measures, and at the end of December, schools and a significant number of shops were also closed.

Belgian police checked the papers of train passengers at Brussels-South Railway Station in early January following the entry into force of the stricter restrictions.­

European of the major countries, Britain is now experiencing the worst of the epidemic and is under strict austerity measures. The worst phase is estimated to last another week in Britain.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson reminded on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters, that restrictive measures must be strictly adhered to, even if the pace of vaccination is accelerated. Johnson warned the British of the wrong sense of security.

In Germany, too, measures to limit interest rates have been continued and new ones have been introduced, as year-end disease figures do not show any signs of easing.

Worst the situation at national level is currently in the Czech Republic and Ireland, where the incidence rate, ie the number of infections per 100 000 inhabitants in two weeks, is close to 1 500. The Czech figure has almost doubled and Ireland’s more than doubled in two weeks.

In Belgium, the worst incidence was over 1,800 in October, now about 200. The figure for Finland is about 65.

This week, however, Belgium has seen signs of a new increase in the number of infections. During Christmas and New Year, testing volumes were lower than normal.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Health Yves Van Laethem said according to Reuters, the increase in infection rates in recent days may be explained by an acceleration of the test pace after the holidays.

“The situation remains sensitive. In the coming weeks, a new peak of the disease may come. ”

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Belgium exceeded 20,000 over the weekend. About 40 percent of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes, according to the news channel RTL.

The number of new coronary diagnoses has not decreased sufficiently to allow Belgium to abandon the restrictive measures. Primary schools operate normally, but high school students and upper grades have some weeks of distance learning. There is a compulsion to work remotely, and in addition, only one and the same person may be invited home. Restaurants and bars have been closed since November.

Gatherings are also monitored. Local news media VRT said police arrived at a relative meeting of more than 40 adults and several children near Antwerp. The passer-by had paid attention to the big party and made an alarm. Participants received fines.

On public holidays, the police also monitored the gatherings with the help of an airplane. Fines range from € 250 to € 750 depending on the size of the party. The organizer of a big party may have to pay up to four thousand euros.

One explanation for the rapid coronavirus spike in Britain has been a potentially more contagious viral mutation. The same mutation has been observed in the Netherlands, for example. A new mutation has already been detected in Belgium, including those arriving from the Netherlands.

Belgium, like many other European countries, is now facing a difficult decision. What to do if the coronary situation in the immediate neighborhood is much more serious than in your own country?

Several experts recommended stricter border measures or even the closure of borders to Belgium. France has also called for border closures in countries where many mutations in the virus have been detected.

“Closing borders is the best option if we want to avoid complete closures and protect our economy. But action needs to be taken now, not in two weeks, when the new virus variant is already fully in place in our country, ”said the director of health research at the University of Brussels. Dirk Devroey In the Brussels Times.

Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke He said on Sunday that he has asked the Belgian testing system to work more effectively to find the type of virus coming from abroad. In Belgium, tourists who have gone abroad for Christmas holidays have been blamed for a slight increase in cases.

Het Laatste Nieuwsin I interviewed epidemiologist Herman Goossensin several dozen samples were found on Sunday in which tourists arriving in Belgium were suspected of having a mutated type of virus.