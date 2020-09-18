Belgium classified the Nord and Pas-de-Calais in the red zone, Friday September 18 at 4 p.m. “For non-essential trips, red zone means that travel is prohibited from Belgium”, explains Julien Gasparutto, journalist France Télévisions duplex in Brussels. And for those who return from these two French departments, it will be necessary to take a test and respect a quarantine, for fourteen days.

“Of course, there are exceptions and there are many”, he adds. Frontier workers, for example, are not affected by these measures, such as students or transporters. “Travel for medical reasons or for basic necessities is also not affected. This means that we can still continue to go shopping on the other side of the border.”