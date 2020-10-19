Since Monday, October 19 in the morning, in Brussels, Belgium, the doors of restaurants are closed. This follows new restrictive measures announced by the Prime Minister. Restaurants and bars must close; dThese health restrictions are particularly badly experienced by a sector that is already suffering. Angelo Bussi, restaurateur, had to close his restaurant for a month. “We don’t feel considered, and it hurts my heart“, he confides, very moved.



Belgium is one of the European countries most bereaved by the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister also announced a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m., and the ban on gatherings of more than four people. These measures were demanded by the medical profession. At the Saint-Jean clinic in Brussels, the situation is tense. “The last ten days, we have seen a major influx of new Covid patients, these are people who are relatively younger than during the first wave, but these are people who are much sicker. We have really difficult to find places in intensive care for these people“, explains the doctor Kenneth Coenye, Chief Medical Officer. Nowadays, Belgium has more than 220,000 cases of Covid, and 10,413 deaths.