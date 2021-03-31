Coronavirus “Being dirty, tired and in poor shape” – The situation of the homeless is getting worse in Helsinki, experts worried

The need for shared food aid has increased during the corona year.

Corona restrictions are increasingly dividing Finns into a two-tiered population.

The most vulnerable suffer the most from the restrictions: the homeless have been deprived of some very few resting places, the lonely have the opportunity to talk to another person, and the poor at risk have the opportunity to seek food help from bread queues.

According to experts, the consequences of the restrictions are now visible in both the bread queues and the number of homeless people.

Corona year has been heavy and difficult for the homeless, says the director of psychiatry and substance abuse services at the City of Helsinki Mikko Tamminen and a low-threshold operations supervisor and housing services manager Jussi Lehtonen Without a permanent apartment from the association.

The number of homeless people has been growing slowly and steadily for several years now, but due to restrictions, an increasing number of homeless people have to spend their nights in the sky, Lehtonen says.

“For about ten years, we haven’t had so many people on the streets at the same time as we do now, without any place to spend the night. All public toilets were full at night in the spring. Now the harsh winter and the increase in emergency accommodation have reduced sleeping in toilets. ”

According to Lehtonen, there are currently about 300–500 homeless people on the street in Helsinki.

Department of Health and Welfare published a report in September stating that interest rate restrictions have threatened the basic living conditions of the homeless. During the spring, mental health and substance abuse problems and experiences of loneliness or insecurity increased.

Corona restrictions have closed some services for the homeless, and those that are open have limited functionality. This has driven out into the streets, parks and public toilets all those who have not been given a place to sleep elsewhere.

Restrictions have narrowed the opportunities for the homeless in other ways as well, Lehtonen says.

“The day is very long for these people when there are no moments of rest. Libraries have been important resting places for many, but now they are closed too. ”

At the same time, activities are limited in many places that offer daytime activities. Opportunities for washing, staying and eating are becoming less and less. According to Lehtonen, this has increasingly driven the homeless out of other activities in society. The line between the homeless and the rest of the population has been further emphasized by the otherwise very empty city.

“I think some of the homeless have also lost the meager connections to the rest of the population they may have had. It further increases exclusion. ”

As a result of the situation, Helsinki has seen a phenomenon that has been relatively foreign here before: a small grouping of the homeless. At the same time, people staying on the streets have found each other, Lehtonen says.

Decisions restrictions on movement are still in the pipeline, and it is unclear in what form they could materialize.

It is feared that possible restrictions on movement will further aggravate the situation. Helsinki is currently planning emergency accommodation for about 300 homeless people. In addition to these emergency accommodation places, the city reserves places for isolation and quarantine in case of possible corona cases, Tamminen says.

Places will be arranged by converting existing emergency accommodation places into 24-hour housing units and adding cell units in housing units for use by the homeless. According to Tamminen, the plans have their own places for both drug-free and drug users.

“These provide food, medication if necessary, health advice and services, such as needle exchange.”

The places will only be used if any movement restrictions are met, Tamminen says.

Situation According to Tamminen, the streets are awkward.

“It’s dirty, tired and in worse shape.”

The average age of the homeless has fallen steadily in Helsinki. Whereas previously the homeless were usually around 40-50 years old, now the average age has dropped to about 30 years.

At the same time, there are more and more young people among them. Long-term homelessness under the age of 25 is no longer a rarity, Lehtonen says.

“Many people who have become homeless on the streets since the age of 30 have a long history of exclusion, often linked to child protection. The Finnish school system has long failed to catch up with the worst fifth of students, and these students are mostly boys. ”

According to Lehtonen, research has also shown that some graduates of primary school have deficiencies in literacy.

“This correlates strongly with subsequent developments in exclusion.”

Interest rate restrictions the effect is also beginning to be seen in bread chains and other food aid in Helsinki.

The number of applicants for distributed food has decreased during the corona year in Helsinki and elsewhere in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but increased throughout the country.

Approximately 7,000 food bags are distributed per week in Helsinki, estimates the director of the Stadin safka service Anni Heinälä.

“This is a rough estimate.”

Even before the coronavirus, the number was 11,000 food bags. The decrease is estimated to be due to interest rate restrictions, but the reasons are various, Heinälä says.

“Food aid is used by many seniors, and some of them may have been left home in fear of the corona. Our concern now is how they will do without this help. ”

At the same time, new people have also appeared in the food queues: students, families with children, the unemployed and those laid off.

Possible movement restrictions complicate the operation of food assistance points. The biggest question is how to allow volunteers to move to the points.

That would be necessary, as many places operate entirely on a voluntary basis.

“We have now interpreted that food aid can be applied for, as it is often necessary for one’s own well-being, but the movement of volunteers is a big issue. We hope that this will be taken into account, ”says Heinälä.

One the phenomenon brought about by interest rate restrictions is the growing need for interaction. In addition to human hunger, the food queues show the need for all other help, says the Blue Ribbon Association designer Anne Hyyrynen.

“People have a great need to meet and get to work as part of something in common. During the corona period, this has been difficult to accomplish, and its lack is now beginning to show. ”

Many food assistance points have given applicants the opportunity to set aside time to apply for a food bag. There is no time to discuss in this short meeting, let alone offer other help, Hyyrynen says.

An even more difficult situation is for those who, for example due to mental health problems or substance use, are unable to plan their lives very far and are therefore unable to set aside time. Then even a small opportunity to meet and get food aid is missed. This is now starting to show up in some food outlets as threatening behavior.

“It’s already visible, but I’m afraid it will increase in the future.”

Problems accumulation for certain population groups is reflected in many recent studies. The Social Barometer, published last summer, showed that many very vulnerable people are unable to seek help and services yourself.

Relocating services to the network due to a corona epidemic often means that those who need the service the most cannot find or receive the service.