The expectation is set on the meeting that will be held on Saturday by President Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, amid the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, which will confirm the arrival of the much-feared second wave.

Beyond speculation and the request from the province of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires government announced that they do not see the need for new restrictions to be applied to those that already exist.

“In the city we are not taking any new action restriction. There are some that still restrict some activities and others that through the protocols have some limitations, “said Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel.

“At this time, we are not seeing that it is necessary to make an additional decision. Not today“, confirmed the official in dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

Although he explained that “20 days ago we were in an average of 600 cases in the City and now we are around 1,200,” he clarified that the evolution of infections is not the only indicator that is taken into account. And he exemplified: “We still do not see a significant increase in intensive care or inpatient beds in general.”

The president’s call was on Thursday, after the worrying daily report of 16,056 new cases of coronavirus that were registered on Wednesday. The meeting will be held this Saturday at 10 in the morning at the presidential residence in Olivos.

There they will talk exclusively about the health issue. The City and province of Buenos Aires are the most affected districts at the beginning of the second wave of infections.

News in development.

JPE