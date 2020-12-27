Coronavirus Because I get vaccinated and how can I live a normal life after that? This is how the lives of those who get vaccinated change

Vaccination begins in Finland, but face masks cannot yet be abandoned. Vaccination alone does not break the chains of infection.

Now that start. Vaccination.

Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Finland now after the Christmas holidays, and the goal is to have all adult Finns who want the vaccine vaccinated by the summer.

Healthy people of working age can prepare for their spikes, perhaps around March-April. Does everyday life change in one fell swoop when you get a corona spike?

Vaccinations the practical arrangements are decided independently by each hospital district. Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommends that the vaccine be offered first for healthcare professionals caring for coronary patients.

The first vaccine authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Comirnaty, is intended for use in people over 16 years of age. According to the EMA, the efficacy, quality, and safety of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have been demonstrated in extensive clinical trials.

Vaccinations the aim is to reduce the incidence of disease, prevent deaths and ensure the carrying capacity of health care. Vaccinations can, at best, prevent infection and the spread of the virus. Vaccination is voluntary.

The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will next consider the marketing authorization of the pharmaceutical company Moderna for the coronavirus vaccine on 6 January.

A marketing authorization for a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca is still awaiting processing in January.

The number of vaccine doses coming to Finland will increase moderately at first, but gradually so that nine million vaccines have been reserved. Everyone needs two doses of the vaccine.

What does starting vaccinations in practice mean? When can interest rate restrictions be waived?

Questions will be answered by THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek.

How is the administration of coronavirus vaccines in Finland progressing?

“Immediately, when the marketing authorization for each vaccine is obtained, the clock starts ticking, ”says Nohynek.

The vaccine will first be offered to healthcare professionals who may face covid-19 disease at the front line.

It means first the staff of the intensive care units and then others who are at high risk of getting a coronavirus infection at work.

After that, it is the turn of other laboratory nurses caring for coronary patients or performing corona tests, and nursing staff working in nursing homes.

Once healthcare professionals have received the vaccine, it is the turn of the elderly over the age of 70, followed by medical risk groups such as those with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes or hypertension.

Working age, who are at medical risk are vaccinated before other working-age people because they are very susceptible to the disease. If there is no particular medical risk, the turn comes after the elderly and at-risk groups.

According to Nohynek, the schedule depends on how quickly and what quantities of vaccines are delivered to the country.

According to a conservative estimate, healthy working-age people can apply for their vaccine dose around March-April. At that point, the vaccine should already be available in large quantities in the country, according to Nohynek.

Can the vaccination schedule be influenced in any way?

Vaccination order in Finland is based solely on medical risk assessment. According to Nohynek, there is no bypass band.

“If, according to a medical risk assessment, a person does not belong to a group that would have received the vaccine earlier, it only helps to wait for their own turn,” says Nohynek.

When have all Finns who want the vaccine received it?

“To the summer By now, those of Finnish adults who want and can take the vaccine have hoped to receive it, ”says Nohynek.

So far, only people over the age of 16 are vaccinated in Finland. Vaccine studies in children are just beginning. According to Nohynek, it will easily take another six months to complete them.

Astra Zeneca has started vaccine studies in people aged 5 to 15 years. Pfizer and Biontech have begun studies in 12- to 15-year-olds, and they are gradually expanding the studies to younger and younger people. Kids probably won’t get vaccines before the summer.

Junior the proportion of patients has not been significant and children rarely become seriously ill. It is partly debatable what role children play in spreading a viral infection.

“If the vaccine prevents infection and infection, which we don’t know yet, there would be better grounds for vaccinating children.”

Does the vaccine prevent the disease from spreading? And can living normally start after vaccinations are started?

Although you wouldn’t get covid-19 yourself, you can still spread it further. When vaccinations begin, vaccine protection comes primarily to the vaccinated self.

According to Nohynek, we do not yet know how much protection will come to the people around the vaccinated person.

All large efficacy studies of vaccines have focused mainly on whether the disease is prevented. Therefore, it is not yet possible to say whether there may still be a virus in the throat of vaccinated individuals.

According to Nohynek, the modern mrna vaccine has yielded preliminary results in which about four out of ten vaccinees no longer found the virus in the nasopharynx after the first vaccination, just before the second dose.

On the other hand, in six out of ten it was still found. Thus, vaccination does not completely break the chains of infection.

At present, there is insufficient information on whether the vaccine prevents infectivity.

“As more information becomes available, you may be able to relax,” Nohynek says.

Although it is known that an asymptomatic virus carrier infects the virus less forward and is not as dangerous to its environment as a symptomatic patient, an asymptomatic person can still secrete the virus.

It is hoped that the vaccine will reduce viral shedding, but it has not been studied enough.

Nohynek points out that some people are superinfectors who, for some reason, secrete more of the virus than others. Large individual differences have been observed.

When can we give up face masks?

Face masks and other coronavirus restrictions cannot be waived for months.

According to Nohynek, the restrictions can be lifted when the virus no longer spreads in the community.

“That is not just a matter for Finland, but for the whole world.”

“The big concern is that rich countries get vaccines many times over their needs and poor countries have to wait.”

That would mean that the virus would still orbit the earth. However, according to Nohynek, it may be too much to demand that the coronavirus no longer appears in the tests.

“It could be that the coronavirus has come to stay like the seasonal flu viruses,” Nohynek says.

“ With the coronavirus, you may need to learn to live so that some flares of the disease will be seen from time to time.

However, if the infectivity rate is permanently reduced to less than one, the restrictions can be gradually lifted.

The infectivity rate tells you, on average, how many people per infected person are infected. When each infects less than one, the epidemic begins to shrink. When the figure rises above one, the epidemic begins to accelerate.

Coronavirus with perhaps having to learn to live so that some flares of the disease will be seen from time to time. There will be a clear seasonal variation in Finland, with many fewer cases in summer and more in winter.

“Vaccinations can protect against the disease, but for everyone, the vaccine does not provide enough protection,” says Nohynek.

However, he believes the potential for covid-19 disease in those vaccinated is milder than in those who do not receive the vaccine.

When can we travel abroad?

“Probably when you see how effective and long-lasting protection a vaccine provides,” Nohynek says.

Nohynek believes that a vaccination card will be introduced for the coronavirus, which will work in the same way as for yellow fever, for example.

In order to go to certain African and Latin American countries, you must have a vaccination certificate with an indication of a valid yellow fever vaccine.

“Many countries may start demanding that only people with a valid coronavirus vaccine can enter the country.”

Can we return to normal after 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated?

In Britain it has been calculated that about 70% of people have been vaccinated for population protection.

The situation also depends on how effective the vaccine is and how long the protection provided by the vaccine lasts. In addition, population protection is affected by the extent to which vaccination prevents vaccinees from transmitting the virus forward.

Adherence to restrictions such as hand hygiene and the use of masks will continue to play a role in how quickly the virus begins to decline in the population.

The fact that he has already suffered from covid-19 disease also provides protection for at least six months.

Are there any special groups that cannot be vaccinated?

Bridge currently pregnant women have not been studied.

“In the United States, the manufacturer has advised that it is not advisable to try pregnancy within two months of receiving a coronavirus vaccine, nor does it recommend vaccinating pregnant women,” Nohynek says.

However, there are many women of childbearing potential in health care professionals, so it can be difficult to fully follow the guideline in practice.

Therefore, there are guidelines in many places in the United States that pregnant women or those planning to become pregnant can be vaccinated if they have been discussed and the potential benefits and harms involved have been weighed.

According to Nohynek, it is difficult to make an evidence-based recommendation if pregnant women have not been studied.

“Then the recommendation will only be made on the basis of animal experiments or biological reasoning.”

Same applies to immunocompromised patients, such as those with cancer, those receiving cytostatic therapy or those receiving biologics for an autoimmune disease.

“However, the safety profile of a coronavirus vaccine is good in relation to the prevalence and danger of covid-19 disease, so perhaps the biggest risk is that the vaccine protection they receive may not be as good as that of other vaccinees. In these situations, close-up vaccination could be the best way to protect those who are immunocompromised, ”says Nohynek.

“The Mrna vaccine is more than 90 percent effective even in the elderly.”