Coronavirus “Beautiful day, beer and baseball” – Cautious optimism spreads in the US as viral variants and rapid vaccination pace compete

Washington

Four a woman sitting at a terrace table with conical party hats on her head. The waiter brings tequila bangs to the table for everyone. The glasses slam together.

“Cheers!”

Friends celebrate Annie Dolanin 34th birthday. From the terrace, it is planned to continue to the adjacent stadium to watch the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves baseball game. It is the first mass event for women in over a year.

“We’ve all had a really tough year, and Korona made it even worse,” Jennifer Pumphrey says.

Fans followed the rehearsals before the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves match on April 6 in Washington.­

But now you can see the light. Half of the group has already been vaccinated. Hero Dolan is waiting for his own the next day.

Women are still cautious, but also cautiously optimistic. They have not given up on masks or safety gaps, but on the other hand, the terrace will be specified in a t-shirt and the audience will be taken to the stadium for the first time after the fall of 2019.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Pumphrey says.

Same cautious optimism describes the coronavirus situation in the United States. There is a similar race between virus variants and vaccination as in Europe, but vaccination in the United States is progressing much faster than in EU countries.

Nearly half of U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine. Every fourth person is completely vaccinated. Nearly 80 percent of those over 65 who are most at risk have already been vaccinated.

Discussions on the best vaccination schedule are history in the United States. From April 19, all adults across the country will be eligible for the vaccine.

Stateside only Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Astra Zeneca has not yet applied for a marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The pace of vaccination is still accelerating all the time. Currently, the country receives an average of more than three million vaccinations a day and, best of all, more than four million. The momentum is guaranteed by the domestic pharmaceutical industry and the contracts that hold vaccines in the United States before they are given to others.

There is more good news in the United States about the effectiveness of vaccines. Published in March, following the medical staff research according to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also effective in protecting against asymptomatic infection and thus the spread of the epidemic.

About the virus concerned Americans have still not been able to sigh with relief. Children, adolescents and half of adults are still unprotected from the vaccine and the epidemic is therefore not over.

The ground walks on a rope. The more contagious British variant is now prevalent across the country. The number of new infections had fallen since mid-January, but returned to growth at the end of March.

The fastest were afraid of being struck by the dreaded fourth wave. At present, however, it does not appear that the increase in the number of infections and hospital admissions has leveled off.

The number of infections has still stagnated to an “alarmingly high level,” the director of the U.S. Office of Communicable Diseases Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNN this week. More than 65,000 new infections are diagnosed every day, the same number as in October.

“At current levels, there is a risk of a new, sudden rise in infections,” Fauci said.

Fauci used Europe as a bad example of what might also lie ahead in the United States if restrictions, masks and safety gaps were loosened too early.

“Now is not the time to declare a premature victory.”

Public health scientists unfortunately, politicians have not listened to this message. There have been no national interest rate restrictions in the United States, so the lifting of restrictions has also varied from state to state, city to city, and county to county.

Some states have declared that they are completely open and have removed mask coercion. Others are proceeding more cautiously, but the direction is the same. Restrictions will be lifted and not increased, even though locally infections have risen sharply.

The worst situation is in Michigan, Sweden, where more than 7,000 new cases of the disease are diagnosed every day. Last spring, the state’s Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer imposed severe interest rate restrictions, but this year has not been returned despite a new wave.

Citizens’ self-discipline also seems to have eased. Americans are flying more than once since the pandemic began, although authorities still recommend avoiding travel.

Up to 1.5 million passengers passed through airport security checks every week this week. A year ago, there were less than a tenth of daily passengers.

One curve has still continued to decline so far. Every day, fewer people in the United States die from covid-19 disease every day.

That is good news. The bad news is that more than 700 people still die every day. The danger to life is not over.

Baseball Stadium outside the sign warns covid-19 disease is an “extremely dangerous” disease. However, it is not paramount in anyone’s mind. The sun is shining, national sports are waiting.

“Feels good. I’m going to have a couple of cold beers, ” Henry Menn says at the gate.

The stadium would accommodate more than 40,000 people, but only 5,000 spectators will be admitted.

In the match between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, safety clearances were taken care of.­

The pandemic affects not only the auditorium but also the field. The start of the season for the Washington home team was delayed as coronavirus infections spread within the team. When the season got underway this week, nine players were missing from the field.

Come from Virginia Wendy and Dan Lemieux are still happy to enter the auditorium for the first time in over a year.

“A beautiful day, beer and baseball. What could be better? ” Wendy Lemieux says.

The couple’s adult children contracted covd-19 disease, but survived quite a bit. Now parents feel like they can already peek into the future. The end looms, at least at home.

“But we are worried about Europe,” says Dan Lemieux.