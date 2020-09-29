Since 10 p.m. Monday, September 28, the bars have played the game well and have lowered the curtain on the Grands Boulevards, in Paris. Restaurants may remain open after 10 p.m. as long as they are serving food and not just drinking. “To have a glass of alcohol, you have to have something to eat “, confirms Yann Paris, manager of a Parisian restaurant “Chez Papa”. “We can get some customers back. Tonight, we have a table that arrived late. This is not the point either. We are in solidarity with the bars and we are also afraid that the measure will gain momentum“, adds the restaurateur to the microphone of franceinfo Monday evening.

“Given the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic, we suspect that the measures will be reinforced and we are afraid that it will affect us within a week or two and that we close like bars, even earlier s ‘it must”, concludes Yann Paris. Restaurant owners are worried and fear to suffer the same fate as Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), where all establishments are closed.