From Monday September 28, it will not be no longer possible to drink after 10 p.m.. The bars of the eleven cities in the enhanced alert zone will have to lower the curtain sooner. Consumers in a bar in Montpellier (Hérault) surveyed by France 2 are divided. “I don’t understand the fact that there are specific times, such as the fact that after 10 p.m. the virus would be much more dangerous than before 10 p.m.“, explains a consumer.”It is spreading more and more, limiting bars to 10 p.m. helps to avoid large gatherings on public roads“, conversely testifies another client.

A bar owner says he is reassured, because he does not close completely as in Marseilles (Bouches-du-Rhône) and will be financially assisted. “From a financial point of view, it is less dramatic than if it had happened in the middle of summer, on the other hand there is aid, partial unemployment, which will make it possible to compensate for the lost hours of staff.“, explains Thierry Boucard, manager of the Rebuffy pub in Montpellier.