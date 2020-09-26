According to a recent study conducted by American researchers, restaurants and bars are privileged places of contamination in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. The researchers divided patients from ten US states into two groups. One group had 154 positive coronavirus cases, and the other had 160 negative cases. All were asked about their social habits over the past 14 days. It was shown that the positive cases went to restaurants 2.4 times more often than the negative ones, and four times more often to bars.



“Even on the terrace, outdoors, there is an increased risk. There is a relaxation of behavior that makes us get closer, we can no longer maintain the right distance“, explains Professor Xavier Lescure, infectious disease specialist at Bichat hospital (AP-HP). Five months after the reopening of bars and restaurants, good resolutions are more difficult to keep. For several specialists, restrictive measures are essential to avoid a new general confinement.