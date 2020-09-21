A large part of the French agree to wear a mask and to respect the distancing measures to protect themselves from Covid-19, but it is sometimes difficult to understand that the danger of contamination also exists within the home. “We inevitably lower guard at home, but there are two cases that really need to be careful: if we present symptoms, or if we are positive. In this case, we isolate ourselves in our room, we wear a mask when you come out and wash your hands regularly, “advises Dr Damien Mascret on the 20 Hours set.

Sunday, September 20, deputies from La République en Marche also called for a flu shot to avoid the risk of cross-epidemics. “We know that hospitals would find it difficult to endure the two epidemics at the same time. Thanks to the barrier gestures, we may have the chance to avoid the flu epidemic during the winter, but when lives are at stake , we do not bet on luck, so we get vaccinated. Co-infections are rare, but possible “, underlines Dr Damien Mascret.

