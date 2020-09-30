“Let us work!“, could one hear, chanted by the crowd, Tuesday, September 29, on the Grand Place of Lille (North). Restaurant professionals gathered to protest against recent government decisions, which force bars to close after 10 p.m. in heightened alert zones, in order to fight against the coronavirus. “We are all together today to denounce the stigmatization of our establishments. We are not vectors of Covid-19“, assured a protester.

“We are losing more than 80% of our turnover”

The 10 pm closing will be “unmanageable” according to them. “We do not take a salary. We are lucky to have a family behind us that supports us, but until when? We lose more than 80% of our turnover“, deplores Alexandre Bruhier, bar manager in Valenciennes (North).

