Monday January 4 may be a busy day in many schools in France. This back-to-school period could prove to be difficult to manage for the teaching staff, but also for the parents of students who believe they are still a little in the dark. “We are waiting to see the first week how it will go but it is true that we would still have preferred an early dialogue for this return”, confides Nageate Belahcen, vice-president of the FCPE (Federation of parents’ councils).

The coronavirus epidemic is increasingly intense in some European countries. Faced with an increase in contamination, several of them made the decision to close schools on Monday January 4 for a period ranging from several days to several weeks. A decision taken in particular in England, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Greece, Ireland and Poland.