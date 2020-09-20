A Parisian restaurateur has found a smile again. For two days, she has been savoring her legal victory against her insurer, Axa, ordered to pay her 60,000 euros to cover her operating losses, as provided for in her contract in the event of an epidemic. “This sum is more than essential, it is vital. The activity is not restarted”, explains Afrae Brasseur. She fought this battle with four other restaurateurs.

Together, they mobilized against a clause put forward by the insurer not to compensate them: “Operating losses are excluded, when at least one other establishment (…) is subject, in the same departmental territory (…), to an administrative closure measure, for an identical cause.” Clearly, according to the restaurateur’s lawyer, her establishment would have had to be the only one to have to close in Île-de-France during confinement for her to be compensated.

