Sophie Boissard, Managing Director of Korian, on franceinfo on September 9, 2020 (RADIO FRANCE)

The epidemic is progressing, and the President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, wants reinforced protection measures for the oldest and most vulnerable people. Retirement homes are on the front line.

Eco guest of franceinfo on Wednesday September 9, Sophie Boissard, the general manager of Korian, the European leader in the sector, says to himself “concentrated “ : “NOTwe have spotted, she explains, contact or positive cases in around 20% of our facilities, our retirement homes, our clinics, our home care networks. “

But, adds Sophie Boissard, “the very good news is that almost all of these cases are asymptomatic. People tested are positive, are contagious and it is obviously necessary to ensure that they cannot infect, but they do not have symptoms. This is the huge difference with the epidemic peak of last spring. “

The CEO of Korian announces “just over 700 “ coronavirus-related deaths, in France, in the first half of the year. But, “since then, practically no more deaths “.

If the indicators turn red, is Korian ready to reconfine its residents? “The most important thing for fragile and sick people (…) is to maintain contact (…) As far as this is our decision, it is our absolute will. We want to avoid re-containment “, answer Sophie Boissard.

For Sophie Boissard, a major element has changed. The tests are now widespread. “We tested a third of our network “, she explains, specifying that the group has no difficulty accessing the tests. But the leader asks on the other hand the deployment of rapid tests: “We need direct reading tests, saliva tests. Every morning, those who are in contact with fragile people, caregivers, relatives, visitors, can see for themselves if they are contagious. If we have this, we will really be able to have a calmer mind. “

The general manager of Korian also pleads for the vaccination of nursing home employees against seasonal flu to be compulsory this year.

About the staff, “note plan to hire 9,000 people over the next two years », Answers Sophie Boissard. ” Our subject today is that the training institutes do not train enough (…) And so we are opening a care training center to be able to recruit work-study students.. ”