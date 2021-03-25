Coronavirus Avi decided: Turku Airport will be subject to mandatory corona tests – no similar decisions have been made for Turku and Naantali ports

The decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland is valid from this date until 8 April.

Southwest Finland the regional government agency (avi) has made a so-called mass decision on the mandatory participation of immigrants in health checks. With the decision, all those entering the country from high-risk countries through the Turku airport border crossing point must participate in a health check immediately after entry, which may include a coronavirus test.

Those arriving from high-risk countries are people who have resided in a country where the incidence of interest is higher than 25 cases per one hundred thousand people during two weeks during the two weeks prior to entering Finland.

The corona test will not, in principle, be taken if the immigrant has to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test carried out no more than three days before entry or a reliable certificate of a coronavirus disease of less than six months’ duration.

The decision is valid from this date until April 8.

The provision on compulsory participation in medical examinations does not apply to freight transport and logistics personnel in the course of work or to children born in 2008 and after.

Turku and no similar decisions have been taken for the Port of Naantali. Director of the Southwest Finland Regional State Administrative Agency Heikki Mäki states that, according to expert assessments, there is no medical necessity for mandatory health inspections in ports.

“It was decided to make this (decision) only for the airport,” Mäki tells STT.

According to him, the share of positive corona results at the airport has been about 6.5 per cent of those tested, while in the Port of Turku, for example, the figure has fallen to 0.6 per cent of all those tested during February-March. Many people coming to ports also have a certificate ready, which means that the test is not required.

“The City of Turku estimates that 84% of passengers entering the Port of Turku already have an existing certificate that allows them to pass the inspection if they are not symptomatic. The rest is directed to testing. In Naantali, 100% of the ships have those documents. ”

According to Mäki, however, the situation is constantly monitored and evaluated.

Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency decided last week that those entering the country via the ports of Helsinki, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and the Vaalimaa border crossing point must participate in a health check after entry. A coronavirus test may be taken as part of the inspection.