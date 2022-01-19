Coronavirus “Avi believes that misery must be shared with everyone” – Aleksi, who is recovering from amputation, moved to Tallinn because he got tired of waiting for the authorities’ dispute over the right to use the swimming pools during the corona closure

Aleksi did not want to take the risk that rehabilitation would be jeopardized due to interest rate restrictions. So he moved to Tallinn, where he can do water sports.

Last on Sunday from Helsinki, in his thirties Aleksi got enough: He moved to Tallinn.

He plans to stay there until he gets back to swimming and to the gym in Helsinki.

Water exercise and gym training are essential remedies for Alex right now, as his right leg was amputated below the knee in the fall. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Aleksi does not appear in this case under his own name.

Aleksi is one of the four thousand Helsinki residents who have been issued a special swimming card for self-swimming. The card has now become a stick of contention for the authorities.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is currently investigating whether cardholders should be allowed to use swimming pools in the same way as, for example, those under the age of 18 or those undergoing statutory rehabilitation.

Alex did not wait for the authorities to explain.

“These weeks are the golden age of my rehabilitation. I have been without the other leg for months and my body is becoming one-sided. Now is the time for me to build my capacity and make sure I can run and walk long distances in the future. ”

Aleksin the leg was amputated due to prolonged pain. During the fall, he has rehabilitated himself under the guidance of doctors and a physiotherapist. Water exercise became possible in November after the wound had healed.

“In December, I was in the happy position of being able to visit the swimming pool four times a week on my own,” Aleksi says.

According to him, transactions in the swimming pool went smoothly and the staff was very helpful. With the help of a shower wheelchair, Aleksi was able to move to the washrooms and the pool.

“Bathing and running in the water is surprisingly easy even on one leg,” he says.

Water sports have also been an important part of Alex’s mental recovery.

“Nothing is more wonderful than being able to play sports independently after a long sick leave. Exercise improves physical fitness, reduces pain and makes you feel good, ”he says.

According to Alex, water exercise is also one of the reasons why he has been able to reduce his pain medication at a good pace after the operation.

Just before the turn of the year, however, the swimming pools were closed. Special purpose cardholders were also excluded.

The special health card is an advantage granted to disabled and chronically ill persons for voluntary swimming. There are precise criteria for obtaining a card.

On 7 January, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland announced that the closure of Uusimaa’s sports and recreation facilities would continue until the end of January and that the closure would also apply to special card holders.

Only two days earlier, the Uusimaa Corona Coordination Group, for its part, had recommended that the use of swimming pools be allowed to holders of a special swimming pool card. On January 7, the Pirkanmaa Hospital District also proposed that the use of swimming pools be possible for people with a special swimming pool card.

Inspector general Oona Mölsä justifies the decision of Avi in ​​Southern Finland on equality: “The special spa card is not used in all municipalities and there are no uniform criteria for issuing it in Finland,” he says.

Mölsä says that when considering a closure decision under section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act, Avi assesses whether persons with a special swimming pool card could be excluded from the closure decision. At the same time, Avi will assess whether there are any other special groups or similar cards that should be considered in the foreclosure decision.

“We consider it important to consider special groups who are particularly disadvantaged by closure decisions,” he says.

According to Mölsä, the Regional State Administrative Agency has asked the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for guidance on how special groups could be taken into account on an equal footing so that it does not jeopardize the purpose of the closure decisions.

“ “Avi believes that misery must be shared to the same extent.”

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is told that the ministry is working to respond to the request for guidance as a matter of urgency.

“The aspect presented in the request for guidance is being clarified and guidance is currently being prepared, but the schedule for guidance cannot be specified at this stage,” the ministry replied by e-mail to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi cannot understand the decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency.

“Avi believes that misery must be shared by everyone to the same extent. For example, as a citizen of Helsinki, I cannot swim just because there are municipalities in Finland that have not taken care of this matter, ”he says.

Information Alex was shocked by the closure of the swimming pools. He immediately started looking for a place in Finland where you could get to the swimming pool and gym. However, he ended up in Tallinn.

“Tallinn is only 80 kilometers from my home.”

Aleksi returned to work at the beginning of the year and now works remotely from Tallinn. He says he is lucky: “Water sports are very important to many specialty cardholders, and not everyone has the opportunity to make the same decision I made.”

The first gym workouts in the Tallinn gym have already been done.

“The hall was nice and spacious. The pain-relieving effect of the exercise was already felt that evening. “

Estonia The corona situation currently appears to be slightly better than in Finland. However, Aleksi is aware that he is at risk for coronary heart disease.

“I’ve taken three vaccinations, so I’m willing to take that risk. When I compare the risks to the benefits of exercise, I think it’s worth taking. The professionals who take care of me have also considered my decision justified. ”