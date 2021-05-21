After the alarming increase in coronavirus cases in almost the entire country, President Alberto Fernández announced the entry into force of strict isolation for nine days, forcing car factories and dealerships to lower your blinds again.

The head of state announced that activities of all kinds that are not essential and circulation in areas of high risk or epidemiological alarm are restricted, from the May 22 to 30.

On the national chain, Fernández reported that the restrictions will reach “social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities in person”, with the exception of “essential businesses.”

In 2020, dealerships were closed from March 20 to May 14. Photo Germán García Adrasti

In turn, from May 31 to June 11, the they will resume activities “Within the framework of the measures in force until today”, although it will be arranged that on the weekend corresponding to June 5 and 6, activities in the most critical areas will be restricted again.

The dreaded return to Phase 1



As on March 20, 2020, when the mandatory quarantine was issued, the automotive industry will return to the total cessation of your activities. This implies that auto factories, auto parts, dealerships, and auto ownership registries will not operate.

It is worth remembering that last year the effects of the coronavirus exacerbated the problems that had already been dragging the sector, turning it into one of the worst years ever in production and sale of vehicles.

For example, during April, and for the first time since 1960, Argentina did not produce a single vehicle. The factories were closed for almost two months.

Fiat Cronos. The best-selling model so far this year

The first large plants to resume production were those of Scania in Tucumán and another of Volkswagen in Córdoba, transmission factories destined for export.

Last year, in Argentina they got patents 342,474 unitss, one of the lowest figures since we have statistical records.

Currently, the market was displayed in a frank recovery. In the first four months, 149,293 units 0 km were patented, 57.3% more than in 2020 according to the Association of Dealers (ACARA).

The great protagonists were the national production models, which reached unusual values, reaching 47%.