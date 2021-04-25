Coronavirus Australia’s largest Corona-era sports festival at the stadium: nearly 80,000 people watched a football match

The incidence of coronavirus in Australia has been relatively low throughout the pandemic.

Over 78,000 people gathered on Sunday to watch the football match at Melbourne’s Cricket Ground, according to Reuters.

According to Reuters, it was the largest sporting event held at a sports stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic a good year ago. The match was between Collingwood and Essendon. Last year, the match was played in a stadium without spectators.

Australian football differs significantly from traditional football. It is played on 18-man teams, usually on oval-shaped fields designed for cricket. For example, a ball may be carried in the hands, but must be bounced through the ground every 15 meters.

