After India and Brazil, the country entered recession for the first time since 1991 after seeing its GDP decline by 7% in the second quarter.

Australia entered recession for the first time since 1991 after seeing its GDP shrink by 7% in the second quarter due to the Covid-19 epidemic, according to official figures released Wednesday, September 2.

This is the sharpest quarterly contraction ever suffered by the Australian economy, whose extraordinary growth was not even interrupted by the global financial crisis of 2008, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said.

Michael Smedes, senior ABS official, explained that the pandemic, and the measures taken to combat the coronavirus, were responsible for this contraction “unprecedented” who sinks “widely” previous records. A country goes into recession when it lines up two negative quarters, and Australia’s GDP had fallen 0.3% between January and March.