Huge demonstration of anti-masks on August 29, 2020 in Berlin. (MV / SULUPRESS.DE / SULUPRESS.DE)

As in France, conspiracy theories across the coronavirus are current in lots of international locations, together with these which had been in a position to shortly curb the pandemic. Franceinfo is taking you immediately to Australia, then to Germany.

Confronted with the coronavirus pandemic, Australia stays little or no affected, due to very strict measures taken throughout the nation. For instance, confinement in Melbourne, prolonged till the tip of September. However these restrictions, among the many most extreme on the earth, are fertile floor for conspiracy theories. On Saturday, September 5, protests had been held in all cities throughout the nation as a part of what their individuals referred to as the “Freedom Day “.

Lots of of individuals notably gathered in Sydney. Amongst these demonstrators, Lianne who doubts the very existence of the Covid-19. “We’ve no proof, she assures. We’re utterly walked round. You must do your individual analysis and cease believing in pretend information within the media. ” For Steve, one other protester, the Australian authorities is utilizing the pandemic to push ahead a secret agenda. “I feel they’re utilizing the virus as a pretext to introduce loads of different measures, he explains. Like for instance vaccines, or we take away our freedom of speech or protest. “

These conspiratorial theories actually gained momentum with the coronavirus. Primarily due to the measures taken to stop its unfold, together with containment. “The Covid has not had a really heavy impression in Australia. Most individuals have no idea anybody who caught it or who died from it, so they’re questioning,” evaluation Kaz Ross, professor on the College of Tasmania, specialist in on-line extremism.

On the finish of August, between 30,000 and 40,000 demonstrators marched towards the restrictions put in place to curb the Covid-19. Within the crowd, there’s a jumble of anti-vaccines, far left and much proper activists, liberals who need each to defend particular person freedoms and financial freedom … but in addition conspiracyists. “For months, we’ve virtually no extra sufferers, no extra severe hospitalized instances. And on the identical time, we’ve many extra exams. So it’s apparent that these measures are disproportionate”, assures one of many demonstrators. In truth, the coronavirus is exhibiting indicators of restoration in Germany, which has prompted the federal authorities to decide on warning: greater than 1,000,000 persons are examined per week within the nation, 10 instances greater than at first of the epidemic .

The anti-mask motion, and extra broadly those that are against well being restrictions, has change into radicalized, it not has the identical face as within the spring after being taken over in the course of the summer time by the intense proper. By nationalists, by neo-Nazis and even pro-Trump and pro-Putin and generally all these profiles on the identical time. They’re those who referred to as for the demonstration on Saturday August 1 and the one on Saturday August 29. One other is in preparation for Saturday, October 3, the nationwide vacation.

For the leaders of this motion, what Angela Merkel’s Germany is experiencing immediately is a dictatorship, and these measures of distancing and hygiene are the mark. These far more radicalized anti-masks even tried to invade, and the picture shocked, the steps of the Reichstag, the German Parliament. It was undoubtedly the gesture too many, on August 29, which reduce them additionally, based on latest polls, from a part of the general public opinion. The anti-masks could have broken their picture. However amongst themselves, inside themselves, they consider they’ve gained a form of victory and due to this fact stay extra mobilized than ever.