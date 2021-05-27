Coronavirus At the current pace, Uusimaa will bypass the infection limit in a couple of weeks, after which events can be organized more freely

Of the limits that determine the stage of spread, only the incidence is clearly above the given limits.

If the infection situation is developing in the current direction in Uusimaa, in a couple of weeks it will be possible to get a permit for, for example, larger events indoors.

Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi estimates that the current pace of life may be easing very soon.

“The days of less than a hundred infections in recent days nationwide seem promising. At a pace, Uusimaa could cease to be in the spread phase in a week or two, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Also on Thursday, nationwide information was received about 98 new ones infection. Husin at the press conference, CEO Juha Tuominen said infections are now at about the same level as in early autumn 2020.

Many restrictions are still linked to whether the area is at baseline, in the acceleration phase or in the spread phase.

There are several criteria, but for Hus, what matters at the moment is mainly incidence. In terms of other values, the situation already looks good.

The 14-day incidence, ie the number of infections per 100,000 people, was 73.5 in Uusimaa on Thursday. The lower limit of the spreading phase is incidence 25–50.

The situation in the five hospital districts now estimated to be in the spread phase is presented below. In Central Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme, the infection situation with this indicator is now worse than in Husia, but better in Southwest Finland.

Social and health Ministry on Wednesday released its new recommendations on restrictions on events, for example. The matter was officially raised by the government on Thursday and decisions will be made by regional government agencies.

In areas in the spread phase, such as Uusimaa, public and private events may not contain more than ten people. There can be 50 people outside and the area can be divided into several sectors, so there can be more participants than this.

Elsewhere in the country, the number of participants would no longer be addressed, although safety margins are still reminded. The situation in the dispersing areas is promised to be re-examined in early June.

With regard to the other criteria for the spread phase, Uusimaa is already doing well.

The proportion of positive tests out of all tested has already dropped to close to one percent when the limit is two. People are not

There is no up-to-date information on large chains of infection and the origin of infections can be traced more often than before.

So it’s largely up to the incidence, because bigger events are allowed here.

Below You can see information about those in hospital. Here, the information can be viewed by special area of ​​responsibility, ie it is a larger entity than Uusimaa.

The situation in hospitals is thus better in terms of workload than, for example, a year ago. At the press conference, Tuominen reminded that many of those in the hospital are in the intensive care unit, so the threat of infection must still be taken seriously.

In Uusimaa, more than 90 percent of people over the age of 75 have received the first dose in vaccinations. Even more than 75 percent of those over fifty have already been vaccinated once, and 70 percent of those over 45 are approaching.

The introduction reminds that only after the second dose of vaccination can it be relieved.

“We need to be careful and not lull over that this current vaccination coverage would be enough to protect us.”