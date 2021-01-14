The South African variant, also called 501Y.V2, appeared in early October in South Africa. It was first reported to WHO on December 18. It has been detected in around 20 countries. WHO indicates that it is possible that this variant is “more transmissible”Than the classic strain of coronavirus, but it“ does not appear to cause a more severe form of the disease ”.

A third variant has been discovered in Japan. There is no information on its contagiousness and its dangerousness, but it would have three common mutations with the variants English and South African. Researchers in Brazil have found between a common viral line between the Japanese variant and a Brazilian variant. But the Japanese variant would have developed freely, scientists believe. For the Director-General of WHO: “The more the Covid-19 spreads, the more likely it is to evolve ”.

The JT

