Coronavirus At 3 p.m., the restaurant industry will protest against the “acceleration guillotine” – more than 700 people have registered for the event

“I don’t know how restaurateurs will cope with this,” says Looni’s restaurant manager Joni Bitter. Pam also estimates that government decisions mean unemployment and layoffs in the restaurant industry.

Set Actors in the Finnish restaurant industry will gather on Thursday at the Helsinki Citizen’s Office to protest on behalf of the restaurant industry. By 13:20, more than 700 people had signed up for the Facts to the Counter protest on Facebook.

According to restaurant operators, government decisions threaten operators’ freedom of establishment and their right to work.

“It is time for us to meet for a demonstration on the day the Government’s regulation restricting restaurant operations enters into force. This regulation – and the guillotine of a possible acceleration phase – will have an extremely large impact on both employment and the survival of restaurants, ”the Facebook description of the event writes.

“Government decisions threaten the constitutional right to freedom of establishment and employment. Now, if ever there is a time to raise the voice, we are falling victim to the coronary virus for no reason. ”

Social- and the Department of Health (STM) on Wednesday announced new restrictions on restaurants.

On Friday, the government will decide on a decree that will stop the sale of alcohol in areas in the acceleration or spread phase at 10 pm and close restaurants at 11 pm.

The restrictions will take effect as early as next weekend.

Restaurant Loonen’s restaurant manager Joni Bitter is one of the organizers of Thursday ‘s demonstration.

“The effects of the new restrictions will be devastating. The coronavirus has punished the event industry as well as restaurants and nightclubs. September was already gloomy and if the drink stops at 10pm, the nightclub business will die completely, ”Bitter says.

Every nightclub in Helsinki is facing problems, Bitter says.

“We had co-determination negotiations in Loose on Monday. Fortunately, there were enough vacations left for permanent employees that we could still do 1.5 months without layoffs, ”says Bitter.

Bitter points out that the restaurants ’checkouts are now empty.

“Unlike in the spring, the savings have now been used in many restaurants and many have even taken out an additional loan. I don’t know how the restaurateurs will cope with this. ”

At the event in addition to Bitter, is the executive director of the Sure Restaurant Association Joel Kettula, Representative of the Finnish Bartenders’ Association Anikó Lehtinen, Editor-in-Chief of Five Stars Media Heikki Kähkönen, Chairman of the Night People Group Antti Raunio and Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar.

Chairman of the Service Union (Pam) Annika Rönni-Sällinen according to the front there may be more layoffs.

“The restaurant industry will certainly face unemployment and layoffs due to restrictions,” says Rönni-Sallinen.

At the moment, companies are already closing down, Rönni-Sallinen says.

“That is, restaurants may not go bankrupt, but they will close. The offices have already been closed. ”