Once a partner, the European Union and the United Kingdom are now opposed. Both have authorized the use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca. On the other hand, the European Union, which has ordered 300 million doses (three times more than the British), will only receive a quarter of the doses planned for the first quarter of 2021. A delay in delivery which will not take place on the side from the United Kingdom. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot explains it by London’s desire for production from the UK supply chain to go “first in the UK”.

The European Commission responds and asks that “UK based production sites should be included” in the delivery of doses. Suspecting the British government to have imported doses from the factories in Leiden (the Netherlands) and Seneffe (Belgium), the European Union plans to control vaccine exports outside the Union and could block them. Over 90 countries will be exempt, such as Switzerland, but not the UK.

The JT

