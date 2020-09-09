The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group has already pre-sold millions of doses.

Be careful in the race for the vaccine. To shed light on a possible serious adverse reaction in a participant, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, an industrial partner of the British University of Oxford, has announced a pause in global trials of its vaccine in several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. United States, after the appearance of “potentially unexplained illness” at a volunteer, we learned on Wednesday 9 September. This break in testing could delay one of the most advanced Western projects, along with those of the American companies Moderna and Pfizer, each recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers to verify that the doses are safe, and prevent people vaccinated from getting sick from Covid-19.

The three companies have so far said they hope for results before the end of the year or early 2021, and have started manufacturing millions of doses ahead of time in case they are conclusive. Vaccinations will be halted until an independent committee assesses the incident, details of which have not been revealed but which is likely a significant side effect. According to the specialist site Statnews, the tests were interrupted due to “a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the UK”.

For David Lo, professor at the University of California Riverside, “other side effects” have already been reported, “like fever, pain (..) so it could be something more serious”, he said. “Trials are often suspended temporarily when an adverse reaction occurs in a patient, so that researchers can inform” sites where trials are also being conducted, he said.

“No doubt right now it’s just a matter of being careful – it’s a pause, it’s not the same as saying ‘we can’t move forward'”, added the academic. AstraZeneca has pre-sold hundreds of millions of doses to multiple countries around the world, more than any of its competitors.