The suspension of clinical trials linked to the onset of a disease in one of the patients will not cause a significant delay in the production of the vaccine, according to the pharmaceutical group.

The setback does not hamper the plans of the pharmaceutical group: AstraZeneca judged Thursday, September 10 still possible to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 available by the end of the year, despite the break in testing of his project with the University of Oxford. “We could still have a vaccine by the end of the year, early next year“, said group general manager Pascal Soriot at an online conference organized by the Tortoise media group.

The AstraZeneca laboratory announced on Tuesday the suspension of its clinical trials, after one of his patients contracted transverse myelitis. According to New York Times, it is not known whether this disease is directly related to the clinical trial. Stopping trials is a routine procedure that is triggered whenever a potentially unexplained disease occurs during a trial, AstraZeneca said.