Coronavirus Astra Zeneca’s vaccine may not protect the South African variant from all forms of disease – “Efficacy does not stop with a knife,” comments Hanna Nohynek of THL

The first doses of vaccine from Astra Zeneca arrived in Finland on Sunday. According to Hanna Nohynek, THL’s chief physician, the news about the possible weaker effect of the vaccine against some forms of the disease will not affect the Finnish vaccination order.

Pharmaceutical company The coronavirus vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford does not appear to protect against mild to moderate forms of the disease caused by the virus if it is caused by a virus variant that has spread from South Africa.

The financial newspaper reported on the matter Financial Times (FT) on Saturday. The magazine will base its information on a study to be published on Monday. The study is still peer-reviewed.

The FT says there were about 2,000 patients in the study. Shortly after the news was released, Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford confirmed the findings to Reuters.

According to the pharmaceutical company, the initial data from the study show that the vaccine has “limited efficacy against a mild disease in that variant”. The company remains confident that the vaccine will protect against serious cases of the disease.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek is not very worried about the news.

“It’s not about that [Astra Zenecan] the vaccine produced no antibodies at all to the South African variant of the coronavirus. The protective effect of the vaccine does not end with a knife cut but gradually weakens. It’s about how much antibodies are needed to fight the modified virus and what degree of disease, ”says Nohynek.

For the same reason, viral variants would not completely nullify the protective effect of antibodies obtained with vaccines in Finland.

“It may be that the transformations will lead to more mildly transmitted diseases. However, the main purpose of vaccinations is to prevent serious diseases and protect life, many have forgotten about it. We have a good enough vaccine, and it makes no sense not to use it. When unvaccinated, the risks are much higher. ”

Even nohynek According to him, the news does not affect the order of vaccination in Finland either. Vaccination with Astra Zeneca is scheduled to start in Finland in the second week of February.

The first doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine arrived in Finland on Sunday. Specialist at THL Mia Kontion according to which the doses in the first batch totaled 24,000. The doses of the first batch of vaccine are evenly distributed among the different hospital districts.

Due to its underlying disease, the vaccine is intended to vaccinate socially and health workers who are at risk from the age of 70, starting with the oldest age groups, and who are important for the carrying capacity of health care.

If the deliveries go as planned, you should come to Finland THL pages In week 6, a total of nearly 84,000 doses of Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Biontech vaccines were reported.

According to Nohynek, the total is expected to be 120,000 next week, 105,000 in week 8, and 170,000 in week 9.

Astra Zeneca emphasizes that it has not yet been able to properly ensure the efficacy of the vaccine against severe diseases, as the subjects are healthy and young adults in the initial tests. They do not usually get a serious illness.

The constant transformation of the coronavirus affects other vaccine manufacturers equally, Hanna Nohynek emphasizes.

“Astra Zeneca has shown these results as the vaccine is being studied in the UK and South Africa.”

A widely identified and studied coronavirus variant is widespread in both countries. Nohynek says some reduction in the effectiveness of the Modern vaccine against South African coronavirus variant has also been reported.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are already preparing to customize coronary vaccines. According to Nohynek, changes to both adenoviral vector and mrna vaccines are reasonably easy to make.

It will be seen later whether new booster doses are needed against the variable coronavirus, for example.

Astra Zenecan vaccine efficacy also sparked debate at the end of January, when German newspapers Bild and Handelsblatt reported that vaccine efficacy in the elderly was weak, in the order of less than 10 percent. According to Astra Zeneca, the information is not true. In Finland, too, experts wondered about the information.

However, it is true that there is little published information on the efficacy of the vaccine in the elderly. Although the vaccine has been authorized in the European Union for all adults over the age of 18, it has been recommended in some countries that the vaccine should not be given to the elderly.

Nohynek emphasizes that this was a conclusion from information that did not exist.

“If there is no information on efficacy, it doesn’t mean there would be no efficacy,” he says.

In Finland, the cropping was still made at the age of 70. The National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) appointed by the THL recommends that the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine be used for the time being to vaccinate people under 70 years of age.

KRAR has said it expects more comprehensive research on the protective effect of the vaccine in the elderly and will change the recommendation if necessary.