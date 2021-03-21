Coronavirus Astra Zeneca’s vaccination suspension cancels thousands of vaccinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area, cancellations announced via SMS

Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo will have to cancel some of their vaccinations. About a thousand vaccination periods will be canceled next week in Espoo and about 2,000 in Helsinki due to the interruption. Vaccinations at Astra Zeneca in Vantaa were scheduled for about 850 people next week.

Astra Suspending vaccination with Zeneca next week will delay vaccinations in the metropolitan area.

In Finland it was decided on Friday 19 March to withdraw the Astra Zeneca vaccine from use for a period of one week.

The interruption is related to two cases of cerebral venous thrombosis that have occurred in Finland. The link between the seizures and the Astra Zeneca vaccine is unclear and needs to be clarified.

In Helsinki, In Espoo and Vantaa, the vaccinations of 18-69-year-olds belonging to certain risk groups will now have to be postponed, says the person in charge of corona vaccination operations in Vantaa by e-mail. Piia Niemi-Mustonen and the Chief Physician of the Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen. Espoo announced the matter as early as Friday.

All people in the risk group belonging to this age group who have booked a vaccination period for next week in Helsinki will receive information about the cancellation of the vaccination period by text message. In Helsinki, text messages have already been sent on Sunday to people at risk in this age group who would have had vaccination time on Monday or Tuesday.

Espoo also informs about canceled times by text message.

In Vantaa, efforts have been made to reach all those who have had Astra Zeneca’s vaccination time for Monday by text message, and a call will be made in the beginning of the week to arrange a new vaccination time for the residents concerned.

Cities are now urging residents to wait for vaccination professionals to contact them.

In Helsinki new vaccination schedules are to be agreed as soon as possible. However, residents on vaccination do not have to do anything themselves, they are contacted.

“As soon as we get more information about the vaccines to be used and the amounts of vaccines, we will agree on new vaccination times for everyone affected by this time shift,” says Lukkarinen.

Lukkarinen urges all those aged 18–69 to be vaccinated to wait for more information. According to Lukkarinen, it is not advisable to come to the vaccination points, as no substitute vaccines are available.

Espoo will also inform about the continuation of vaccinations as soon as possible.

In the metropolitan area however, vaccinations are usually continued in the elderly, that is, those who turn 70 this year and older.

Vaccinations of those 16-17 years of age who are very susceptible to severe coronavirus disease due to their disease also continue. Both of these groups are vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

Health and an expert from the Department of Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio evaluates In an interview with HS on Saturdaythat the suspension of Astra Zeneca’s vaccinations will not significantly affect the pace of vaccination, as this vaccine will in any case come to Finland significantly less than the other vaccine in use, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

According to Kontio, only about 31,000 doses of Astra Zeneca came to Finland, while a total of 112,000 doses of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine are expected to come to Finland next week, which is about the same as last week.