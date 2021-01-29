Coronavirus Astra Zeneca’s marketing authorization “puts a whole new gear into vaccination,” says Director of Vaccine Research

The vaccine has only been shown to be effective in people under 55 years of age. However, it would be contrary to the goals of Finland’s vaccination strategy to start vaccinating working-age people with it first, says Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek.

Friday was a day of great vaccine news when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) decided to support the marketing authorization of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine and the results of Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines were excellent.

The first of these three Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccines will be part of Finland’s vaccine arsenal.

Despite the vaccine delivery problems, he is the director of the University of Tampere’s vaccine research center Mika Rämet points out that a significant amount of vaccine is coming.

“The debate has ranged from 80 million to 31 million by the end of March in the EU. If the wish now were to get 40 million servings, Finland’s share would mean about 500,000 servings. Yes, it puts a whole new gear in vaccination, ”says Rämet.

With the European Commission still on Friday granted a marketing authorization for Astra Zeneca In Finland, it is also possible to think about the ages at which the vaccine will be given.

Vaccine has raised questions about how well it is suitable for the elderly. The EMA also points out in its opinion that most of the participants in the vaccine studies were between the ages of 18 and 55, and no exact figure can be said about the effectiveness of the vaccine in this age group.

However, the EMA assumes that the vaccine also protects people over the age of 55, because the vaccine also raises the immune response in people in this age group, and experiences of other vaccines speak in favor of protection.

In the past, the German medicines authorities have recommended that Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine should not be given to people aged 65 years or older because there is a lack of evidence that it is effective.

A report from the Robert Koch Institute in Germany shows that during the study, there were only two cases of the disease in the over-65 age group among about 700 participants, one in the vaccinated group and the other in the placebo group. Based on such limited data, it is not possible to say how well the vaccine protects the elderly.

“For those under 55, the protective effect is undeniable. The evidence is scarce in older age groups, but it should not be interpreted as meaning that the vaccine does not provide protection in the elderly as well, ”says Rämet.

According to the EMA, the protective effect of the Astra Zeneca vaccine is 60% in people aged 18 to 55 years. In the past, Astra Zeneca has released data showing power up to 70 percent.

The vaccines first introduced by Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna had a protective effect of up to 95%.

“We have three vaccines in our arsenal. Two are known to have very good protective efficacy also in the elderly and the third at least in the working age population. For those most at risk, the natural choice is those vaccines for which knowledge of the protective effect exists. How to operate between the ages of 50 and 70 has a place of careful consideration, ”says Rämet.

Vaccine decisions two more vaccines are coming to the puzzle soon. The effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in studies in different countries has been between 57% and 72% and against severe disease at 85%, while the Novavax vaccine has reached an effectiveness of 89%.

From an individual perspective, the different protective effects of vaccines make them differently desirable. Who wants 60% protection if 95% protection is available?

“The essential thing is that the protective effect of Astra Zeneca against severe disease is also good. The vaccine causes the disease to be more mildly symptomatic than without the vaccine. Therefore, it is more important whether you get the vaccine or not than what vaccine you get, ”says Rämet.

Finns also do not currently have the opportunity to choose which vaccine to take.

“Maybe then it’s possible if we have a pile of vaccines. Not now. There is a shortage for everyone in the EU, ”says the chief physician of the Department of Health and Welfare Hanna Nohynek.

Next The role of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine in Finland’s vaccination program is being considered by a national group of vaccination experts. The various vaccine expert groups in Europe will discuss the matter together, first on Monday, and then on Tuesday, Finland’s own group will meet to consider what to do next.

“The debate can involve not only scientific evidence but also public health impact analysis,” says Nohynek.

He praises the EMA’s decision as wise.

“It is a relief that such a wise decision was made to leave it to each country to decide how they will use this permit. The possibility that the vaccine may be used in people over 55 or 65 years of age is not ruled out. This is also what the British Medicines Authority has recommended, ”says Nohynek.

According to him, Finland could, if it wished, deviate from the EMA’s recommendation and, for example, like the Germans, stick to vaccinating only those age groups for which a protective effect has been demonstrated.

Bridge At present, the Finnish vaccine system is ahead of the elderly, as they are most at risk from the virus. Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi suggested In the evening newspaperthat, as the efficacy of Astra Zeneca has been shown in working-age people, the vaccination schedule could now be changed to include vaccination of working-age people.

However, Nohynek points out that moving to vaccinating working-age people first would run counter to the goals of the vaccination strategy.

“We want to reduce the burden of disease, prevent deaths and years of life lost, and maintain the carrying capacity of health care. The introduction of vaccination of working-age adults with a very low risk of developing the disease will not achieve any of these goals. ”