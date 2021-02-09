Coronavirus Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccines arrived in Finland on Sunday, but in the Hus area, for example, vaccination will not start until Thursday – according to a THL expert, this is already a quick action

Mia Kontio, a specialist at the National Institute for Health and Welfare, says that vaccinations with Astra Zeneca have not been able to start immediately. Among other things, it takes time to transport vaccines and identify people at risk.

Pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which arrived in Finland on Sunday, is unlikely to have been administered in Finland by Tuesday, says a specialist Mia Kontio From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

Reasons include transporting vaccines and identifying people at risk. In addition, the consignment that arrived in Finland unexpectedly came earlier than planned, Kontio says.

First a batch of a coronary vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Finland on Sunday. The lot was originally supposed to arrive only on Wednesday.

The 24,000-dose batch is evenly distributed across different hospital districts. Director of Pharmaceutical Wholesale at THL Toni Relander says Astra Zeneca’s vaccines have been shipped to hospital pharmacies and drug centers from Monday to Tuesday.

“Unlike rna vaccines, which have been distributed to about 20 sites, Astra Zeneca’s adenoviral vector vaccine has been distributed to about 60 sites,” says Kontio.

For example, vaccines arrived at a hospital pharmacy in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will be sent forward, and vaccination will begin on Thursday, says the chief medical officer. Markku Mäkijärvi by email. He could not yet say about the volumes of vaccination.

Astra Zenecan the vaccine is intended to vaccinate socially and health workers who are at risk from the age of 70, from the oldest age groups, and who are central to the carrying capacity of health care, due to their underlying disease.

“The list should not be read in such a way that only those on the list are at risk. Diseases similar to those listed should also be considered. This assessment is made in the municipalities, ”says Kontio.

Because listing of at-risk groups was completed only by Friday last week and the first batch of vaccine arrived on Sunday, municipalities have become in a hurry to identify at-risk people.

Mapping people at risk is not unambiguous, Kontio says. THL has compiled a list of diseases for municipalities according to the ICD disease classification. The list allows municipalities to group their residents and send invitations to vaccinations. However, the list is not comprehensive or exhaustive, Kontio says.

According to him, it also takes time to make an appointment.

“Yes, this has been done really quickly if vaccinations can be started in Hus as early as Thursday.”

In Finland municipalities are responsible for administering and communicating vaccinations in their own territory. THL has instructed municipalities that efforts should be made to administer coronary vaccines as they arrive.

Municipalities, for example, decide for themselves whether to invite people at risk to vaccination or whether they should set aside time themselves. In addition, municipalities should provide information on vaccinations through various channels, Kontio says.

In December, the cities of Oulu, Tampere and Turku, among others, were told that vaccinations are not becoming personal invitations. Among other things, the Director of Health of the City of Oulu Jorma Mäkitalo said the city utilizes many means of communication.